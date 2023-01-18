Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"
MLive.com
Lil Boo continues to have big impact on Muskegon basketball program’s success
MUSKEGON – David Day III is used to people underestimating him. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Undefeated teams roll in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Three Kalamazoo-area squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and all of them maintained a zero in the loss column with impressive victories.
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
No charges pressed after assault a girl's basketball game in Grand Haven
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight during a girls' basketball game in Grand Haven.
Family allowed, fans still banned at Kalamazoo, Battle Creek basketball games
After a prior rule banning spectators from Kalamazoo High School and Battle Creek High School match-ups, district officials are now allowing some fans to watch basketball games live in the stands.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course
PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Centre Daily
Man forgets he already bought lottery ticket, so he buys another. He won twice as much
A 67-year-old man who likes to play the Fantasy 5 lottery game could not remember if he had already bought a ticket for a recent drawing in Michigan. He didn’t want to miss his chance at a big win, so while at a gas station, he decided to buy a ticket “to be safe,” according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Executive Producer Denise Pritchard is moving on, leaving a legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newscast producers really are the unsung heroes in any newsroom. It’s their job to stay on top of developing stories, know what’s important to our viewers, and design shows that include both of those things. (They also write copy, communicate with crews in the field, add visual elements and break-out stories to give context to our reporting, lead the editorial process, and work with directors to execute their shows.)
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
