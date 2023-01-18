ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

kicks96news.com

DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25. RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake

Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
GRENADA, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A. TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.
CARTHAGE, MS
wtva.com

'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.

Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
DECATUR, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison County teen dies in weekend crash

Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

DeKalb man charged with rape

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Conehatta Man Sentenced For Shooting Man On Choctaw Indian Reservation

A Conehatta man was sentenced to 148 months in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mike Austin Anderson, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.
CONEHATTA, MS
kicks96news.com

Vandalism and Stolen Weapons in Leake

4:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to the report of vandalism at a residence on Hwy 25 N. 6:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Drysdale Road for a report of a theft of several weapons. 9:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies...

