breezynews.com
Theft, Breaking and Entering and Traffic Lights out in Attala
6:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to help with a child reported to be locked in a vehicle with the keys on Linden Dr. 6:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy. 12 E. 9:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded...
kicks96news.com
DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake
ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25. RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake
Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba
JONATHAN BAILEY, 51, of Bailey, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500. MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000. RACHEL DENISE BELL, 35, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRITTNEY BENAMON, 31, Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear,...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake
MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A. TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.
wtva.com
'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.
Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
WAPT
Madison County teen dies in weekend crash
Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
breezynews.com
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
breezynews.com
Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man charged with rape
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Conehatta Man Sentenced For Shooting Man On Choctaw Indian Reservation
A Conehatta man was sentenced to 148 months in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mike Austin Anderson, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.
kicks96news.com
Vandalism and Stolen Weapons in Leake
4:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to the report of vandalism at a residence on Hwy 25 N. 6:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Drysdale Road for a report of a theft of several weapons. 9:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies...
