Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner's Video After Snowplow Accident Captures Marvel Star's Horrifying Condition
A video of Jeremy Renner after a snowplow accident shows the actor and musician's horrifying "extensive" injuries. Renner's publicist confirmed to CNN and The Hollywood Reporter that he was in critical but stable condition after getting injured in a weather-related accident in Nevada on Sunday. A news outlet has since released an exclusive video of him being airlifted to a hospital shortly after the snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner says he's home from the hospital
The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Gerard Butler’s Text Message to Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler plays a pilot caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm in the new film “Plane.”. Along with discussing the film, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gerard about his friend Jeremy Renner, who recently survived a snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
The 911 audio was released a day after Jeremy Renner said he was home from the hospital.
Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and watching himself on TV at home with family
Actor Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital weeks after he was hospitalized with serious injuries from a snow-plowing accident.
Jeremy Renner Reveals He's Back Home Following Accident in New Update
Renner was in the hospital recovering from a serious snowplow accident since New Year's Day.
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Creator Hugh Dillon On Season 2 And Jeremy Renner: “Anything We Can Do To Help, We Will”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plot points from the season 2 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown. The Jeremy Renner starrer returned to Paramount+ today to address the fallout from last season’s prison riot and the escape of big bad Milo Sutter (Aiden Gillen). Here, Hugh Dillon — who created the drama with Taylor Sheridan and stars as Det. Ian Ferguson — talks about where the new season is going and how Renner’s injuries will impact when — or if — production resumes on a third season. (The show has not received a third season pickup yet). DEADLINE: First things first: Did your...
Mayor of Kingstown poster edited to remove wounds from Jeremy Renner’s face
Paramount Plus has edited the marketing material for its show Mayor of Kingstown to remove facial wounds from its star Jeremy Renner’s face.The change comes as Renner recovers from blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries incurred when he was run over by a snow plough near his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day.In the artwork used to advertise the thriller series’ second season, Renner’s character Mike McLusky originally appeared with cuts across his face.However, the updated artwork now shows a much cleaner-faced Renner, The Hollywood Reporter first reported.“It’s good of the network,” co-creator Hugh Dillon told the publication,...
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Creator Has No Doubt Jeremy Renner Will Be ‘Pissed Off and Ready to Rock’ After Recovery
As Jeremy Renner recovers from his recent snowplow accident, Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon reveals how the actor will make his return to the Paramount+ show’s set. While chatting about Jeremy Renner’s recovery with Extra on Tuesday (January 17th), Dillon spoke about Renner’s determination and how that’ll help...
