Detroit, MI

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 benefits of playing in the NBA Paris Game 2023

As a young team that receives minimal to no national exposure, the Detroit Pistons have an opportunity on their hands. The Pistons arrived in France to prepare for the NBA’s 2023 Paris Game where they will take on the Chicago Bulls this Thursday, Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, as well as the local Bally Sports Detroit, for a 3 p.m. ET tip-off.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett

Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France, with the Chicago Bulls, and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for most of his NBA career, juggling the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Derrick Jones Jr.’s fiancée, Shakara Pritchett, apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. So we reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was sitting courtside, the 19-year-old French phenom and presumed No. 1 NBA draft pick watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season. And a guy with a French surname put on quite a show. Zach LaVine — who said his great-grandfather was French — scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. “Maybe the air up here was good for me,” LaVine said.
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
ABC7 Chicago

Bulls top Pistons with stars looking on in Paris Game

DETROIT, MI

