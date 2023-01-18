Read full article on original website
BBC
Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Fighters apologise for ugly scenes at news conference
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 21 January. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 20:00 GMT and main card from 22:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr have apologised for...
Whatever your view, Smith’s interest shows value of County Championship
At a time when cricketers bounce from one Twenty20 league to the next without much fuss – often halfway through, like cowboy builders yet to finish off the skirting boards – it’s almost reassuring that the idea of a player dropping into the County Championship for “three or four” matches can get plenty of backs up.
Ex-Man Utd star Chris Eagles compares his journey to David Beckham’s and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson favourites
CHRIS EAGLES has likened his time as a Manchester United prodigy to that of David Beckham. Signed from Watford in 2000, the midfielder would earn several comparisons to the England legend as he emerged at Old Trafford. Like Beckham, Eagles was plucked from well outside United's catchment area and the...
Willie Peters says Hull KR ready to go forward – with South Sydney comparison
WILLIE Peters is ready for a Hull KR revolution – both on and off the field. And he can already see similarities between the Robins and NRL giants South Sydney. The Australian is looking to take the Robins to the Super League play offs in his first season in charge after replacing Tony Smith and stand-in Danny McGuire.
