Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
The Observer view on how the UK has become a hostile place to have children | Observer editorial
Parents are being forced to bring up their offspring in conditions that will have grave repercussions for society
Britain’s excess death rate is at a disastrous high – and the causes go far beyond Covid
When most people hear that phrase “humanitarian crisis”, they think “abroad”, “somewhere far away”, and certainly not in Britain. But how else to describe the tens of thousands of bodies avoidably piling up in the nation’s mortuaries? One funeral home worker says that they’ve run out of spaces for the deceased and “are having to keep some encoffined in office rooms”; another hospital porter reports that the mortuary has been near capacity for two weeks. This national issue should be splashed on every front page and leading every bulletin. It isn’t: why?
Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards
Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
Charities and organisations call for social energy tariff
Almost 100 charities and organisations are collectively calling for a social energy tariff to help low-income and vulnerable older and disabled households heat their homes.In an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the group including Age UK, Fair By Design, National Energy Action (NEA) and Scope warn that many older and disabled people, their carers and low-income households, are facing an uncertain future as they grapple with unaffordable energy bills.A survey for Age UK suggests that 24% of over-60s are living in homes which are colder than they would like them to be, rising to 27% for older people with...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Labour calls for halt to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Ed Miliband accuses government of ‘dereliction of duty’ and demands extra support for households
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Cost of living payments for 2023 will leave families ‘worse off’, say campaigners
Vulnerable Britons will be even worse off in 2023 than in the year gone by because the government’s planned cost of living payments aren’t generous enough, campaigners have warned.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on Tuesday the payments schedule which will see eight million households on low incomes receive fresh cost of living support in spring.The £900 cash support for eligible means-tested benefits claimants – including people on universal credit, pension credit and tax credits – starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The first payment of £301 will...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
The UK is fiscally unstable, says North Sea oil CEO
In November, the British government raised an existing windfall tax on oil company profits from 25% to 35% until 2028. "The U.K. is particularly unstable fiscally, which I think affects the long-term views on investments. You can do short-cycle investments but long-cycle investments are difficult in a very volatile [environment]," Bseisu said.
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
Labour frontbench invited to Aberdeen after Starmer rules out oil investment
Labour’s frontbench has been invited to Aberdeen to receive a “balanced view” on the energy transition, after leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party would not invest in new oil and gas if in government.Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, the Labour leader called for a “clean power alliance”, which he described as a “reverse Opec”, to accelerate climate action and bring down global energy prices.He also announced that a Labour government would not invest in new oil and gas developments.He told a panel discussion at the annual meeting: “What we’ve said about oil and...
‘Sizeable’ drop in UK Covid-19 infections as Christmas wave recedes
Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply in all parts of the UK, in a fresh sign the current wave has peaked.The number of patients in hospital with the virus is also continuing to drop.Levels of flu and Covid-19 are now both on a downward trend, figures suggest, which could ease some of the pressure being faced this winter by the NHS.A total of 1.8 million people in private households in the UK were likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week ending January 10, down 32% from 2.7 million at the start of the month, according to the Office for...
How do prepayment energy meters work and what is being done to stop people being cut off?
The government is being urged to prevent energy companies from being able to pursue court warrants to allow the forced installation of prepayment meters in the homes of customers who fall behind on their bills.A new report by Citizens Advice found that an estimated 3.2m people across Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, meaning one person every 10 seconds was quite literally left in the dark.Based on figures from the UK energy regulator Ofgem, the charity estimated that 600,000 people were forced onto a prepayment meter because they could not afford their energy bills in...
Swimming: Fears pools across the UK will close
The Government is being warned that sports facilities like swimming pools may have to close in the near future due to higher energy costs. The Energy Bill Relief Scheme was introduced in the mini-budget back in September 2022 and means businesses can get a discount on their gas and electricity prices - but this scheme will finish at the end of March.
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
