Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir details legal battle with Lyon after team refused to pay her when she got pregnant
Juventus midfielder Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir had to fight for her paycheck after she got pregnant. Gunnarsdóttir detailed her legal battle with Lyon, her former club, in an article at The Players' Tribune on Tuesday. Gunnarsdóttir, who played for Lyon for two seasons, said the team stopped paying...
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
SB Nation
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
sportszion.com
Soccer transfer rumors: Amid Al Hilal’s $350M offer, Lionel Messi opts to stay at PSG, earning far less than Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to Al Nassr that will earn him $200 million per year, Lionel Messi was offered almost twice the amount from Al Hilal that could earn the PSG talisman a whooping $350 million per year. Al Nassr was not the only club that appeared to...
SB Nation
Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”
Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
Yardbarker
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career
In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
Cristiano Ronaldo WOWS fans with an outrageous nutmeg as he puts on a show in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled fans during his first match in Saudi Arabia, as the Portuguese star produced a sublime nutmeg before scoring twice in a nine-goal thriller against PSG in Riyadh on Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
gamblingnews.com
WPBSA Continues to Probe Match-Fixing Allegations against Ten Players
The breaches, if proven, could lead to a ban from the sport and a fine, with the exact penalty determined based on the severity of each case. WPBSA’s Integrity Unit and Sportradar have conducted a thorough probe that now suggests that the targeted individuals have been complicit with betting offenses and have effectively broken the WPBSA Conduct Regulations policy.
Backers of temporary concussion subs considering options after IFAB decision
Unions and leagues will consider the legal impact of pressing ahead with temporary concussion substitute trials in defiance of the game’s lawmakers, the PA news agency understands.World players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum had written to the International Football Association Board last month requesting permission to conduct the trial in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in their next seasons, but the IFAB could not reach a consensus to give the go-ahead at its annual business meeting at Wembley on Wednesday.Football Association chief executive and IFAB board member Mark Bullingham, who was supportive of a...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
Sergio Busquets 'REJECTS £17m-a-year offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr'
It was reported last week that the Saudi Arabian club were offering the Barcelona captain a £11.5m-a-year deal. Busquets could yet choose to extend his stay at Barcelona.
SB Nation
Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League
Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
BBC
Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper
Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League
For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Norway soccer leader who confronted Qatar seeks top UEFA job
GENEVA (AP) — The Norwegian official who made her reputation in soccer politics with a speech in Doha last year criticizing World Cup host Qatar is seeking to join the UEFA executive committee. Lise Klaveness, one of the few women presidents of a national soccer federation, is standing as...
