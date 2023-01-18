ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
SB Nation

Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25

There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
SB Nation

Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”

Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
Yardbarker

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
gamblingnews.com

WPBSA Continues to Probe Match-Fixing Allegations against Ten Players

The breaches, if proven, could lead to a ban from the sport and a fine, with the exact penalty determined based on the severity of each case. WPBSA’s Integrity Unit and Sportradar have conducted a thorough probe that now suggests that the targeted individuals have been complicit with betting offenses and have effectively broken the WPBSA Conduct Regulations policy.
The Independent

Backers of temporary concussion subs considering options after IFAB decision

Unions and leagues will consider the legal impact of pressing ahead with temporary concussion substitute trials in defiance of the game’s lawmakers, the PA news agency understands.World players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum had written to the International Football Association Board last month requesting permission to conduct the trial in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in their next seasons, but the IFAB could not reach a consensus to give the go-ahead at its annual business meeting at Wembley on Wednesday.Football Association chief executive and IFAB board member Mark Bullingham, who was supportive of a...
The Guardian

The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs

Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
SB Nation

Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League

Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
BBC

Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
The Guardian

Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League

For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy