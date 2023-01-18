Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Nelnet lays off 350 workers
Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin has a new perspective for his final year of college eligibility. Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area. What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an opportunity down the road to cash in on a downtown convention center.
1011now.com
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area
Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin has a new perspective for his final year of college eligibility. Video from around Lincoln on Thursday showing snow and ice from the winter storm. Nelnet lays off 350 workers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Approximately 350 people who were hired within the last six months will...
1011now.com
Lincoln ice and snow
Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin has a new perspective for his final year of college eligibility. Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area. What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an opportunity down the road to cash in on a downtown convention center.
KETV.com
Zach Bryan announces concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. — Country music star Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in 2023. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 29. Fair AXS registration for ticket purchases is available through Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. On Feb. 13, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registrants who can purchase tickets, according to Fair AXS.
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to check out this weekend in the Capital City, check out a few events in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Solid Rock Gymnastics is hosting a USAG invitational at their gym for Xcel and USAG Levels 2-10. Make sure to keep an eye on their page for the most up to date event schedule. It will come at a later date once all the entries are received. This event is at Solid Rock Gymnastics.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Square Donut sold out early ahead of Omaha's anticipated snow day
Square Donut sold out halfway through their day. Owner Elizabeth Pooley said even though they track sales through spreadsheets. It's impossible to predict demand.
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
1011now.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
1011now.com
Firm says Lincoln has “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A recently released report said there is “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center to downtown Lincoln. According to CSL International, the Minnesota-based firm that put the report together, there is a demand for a convention center in the Capital City. It started a...
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
KETV.com
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
