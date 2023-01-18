ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]

The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
New York Coalition Seeking Massive Additional Funding for NY Roads

The state of New York is home to many great sights and attractions. You can literally find or see anything in this state. New York City is a world in of itself where you can find the greatest of entertainment, our very own Hudson Valley is an attraction every year that tourists flock to and if you want to get away from the city, just head upstate and you can find some peace up in the mountains.
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’

A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
What was the New York License Plate the Year You were Born?

There are few things more personal on your car than your license plate, and in New York state, we have a special tie to our car's most classic identification system. The American license plate actually originated in New York (France was the first country to invent a standard vehicle identification system in 1893). First implemented in 1901, original registration plates looked absolutely nothing like the license plates of today.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Where is New York State’s Biggest Tree?

New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options. Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.
