We are so excited to announce that we had two Sulphur Springs High School students place and one advance to State this past weekend in the HOSA Leadership Competition. Mac McCoy placed 4th on Round two in Healthy Lifestyles and Aubrey Crawford placed 2nd and advanced to State in speaking skills where she will compete in March in Round Rock, Texas. We took an amazing group of kids, and they ALL did a great job. In the area that HOSA has placed us, these kids are going up against 6A schools and preparatory schools. We have never been prouder to be a part of SSHS!!!

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO