10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected

Related
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors a weighed the outlook for the U.S. economy and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.488% after rising by 8 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by more than 6 basis points at 4.177%.
NBC Los Angeles
China's Reopening ‘Good News' for Growth — But Could Be Inflationary, Economists Warn at Davos
The global elite at Davos has raised concerns about what China's reopening might mean for inflation. Some economists have warned that if this proves to be the case then the U.S. Federal Reserve might have to keep raising rates further. DAVOS, Switzerland — China's economic reopening might boost global growth,...
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
NBC Los Angeles
Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
NBC Los Angeles
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
NBC Los Angeles
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
NBC Los Angeles
Jamie Dimon Says Congress Shouldn't Play Games With the Creditworthiness of the U.S. Government
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday that politicians should be serious about the debt ceiling as Congress remains locked in a political fight to increase the U.S. borrowing limit. "We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," Dimon said...
