Tigers Fall in Tightly-Contested Dual With Wolves

Coming down to the final match of the night, the Centralia wrestling team fell in a league dual with Black Hills Tuesday night, 40-36.

The Tigers came out on the losing end as a team, but not without some highlights. Antonio Garcia picked up a technical fall win over Jesse Gerdts, 18-1, in the 126-pound weight class, and Antonio Campos continued his undefeated start to the year, bumping up to the 132-pound weight class to match up with Black Hills’ best wrestler, Kristian Brandt.

Campos won the match by major decision 13-3.

“Our wrestlers have really come a long way since the beginning of the season,” Tigers coach Scott Phillips said.

A couple of girls wrestled as well, led by a premier matchup in the region between Centralia’s Jade Hudson and Black Hills’ Sloane Kruger. Hudson defeated Kruger for the first time Tuesday, winning by fall in 3:40.

“She wrestled really physically,” Phillips said. “She looked dominant tonight.”

Other winners for the Tigers include: Chris Mendoza (160), Izaiha Marquez (170), Danny Cisneros (195), Eddie Mojica (220), and Willy Stinkeoway (285).