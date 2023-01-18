ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

White Honored, Bearcats Hold on to Beat Highclimbers

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
W.F. West athletic director Jeff Johnson presents head basketball coach Chris White with a plaque commemorating his 100th career win, before the Bearcats' 50-47 win over Shelton on Jan. 17

At W.F. West (Chehalis)

BEARCATS 50, HIGHCLIMBERS 47

Shelton 6 8 13 20 — 47

W.F. West 13 11 15 11 — 50

Shelton: Menefee 15, Cordova 12, Goos 6, Perez 6, Gibson 6, Henry 2

W.F. West: Dalan 24, Hoff 8, Eiswald 7, Brumfield 4, Jones 3, Lutman 1

On the night Chris White was honored for picking up his 100th career win as a head coach, the W.F. West boys basketball team made sure he didn’t stay on that mark very long, beating Shelton 50-47 in a 2A EvCo showdown in Chehalis on Tuesday.

White became the third coach in WFW history to reach the century mark over the weekend on the road, in the Bearcats’ non-league win at White River on Saturday.

Tipping off Tuesday, W.F. West came out strong on the defensive end, limiting Shelton to 14 points in the first half to lead by 10 at the break. The Highclimbers never went away, though, and nearly came all the way back after chipping away at a 12-point Bearcat lead at the end of the third quarter.

Soren Dalan did the heavy lifting for W.F. West on offense, totalling 24 points. Without Tyler Klatush in the lineup, Lucas Hoff took over the top-scoring role on the perimeter with eight points, and Parker Eiswald added seven.

W.F. West is slated to get the rest of the week off, and will host 3A River Ridge next Wednesday.

