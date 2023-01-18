Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
Butte High wrestlers repel Capital comeback
Kip Pumnea of Butte High defeats Ayden Smelko of Capital via pin. (Photo by Bruce Sayler of Butte Sports.) The Butte High seniors passed their final. The Bulldogs topped Helena Capital 38-31 in a rugged and spirited Western AA Conference high school wrestling dual meet Thursday night in the old Butte High gym. It was Butte High’s last home dual meet of the season, though the Bulldogs will be the host school for the Western AA Seeding Tournament slated for early next month in the Butte Civic Center.
406mtsports.com
Dillon defeats Butte Central to remain undefeated
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the undefeated Dillon Beavers in a Southwest A rematch on Thursday night. In their last meeting on Dec. 17, the Beavers defeated the Maroons convincingly, 59-26. It was an uphill battle for the Maroons, who were without their leading-scorer and Montana Tech commit, Brooke Badovinac. The senior was dealing with a minor injury and will return soon.
thesignpostwsu.com
The shot heard around Missoula
The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
buttesports.com
Orediggers Outrun Bulldogs in Second Half 75-64
DILLON, Mont. –No. 12 Montana Tech men’s basketball revenged the upset loss earlier this season in Straugh Gymnasium defeating Montana Western 75-64. The Orediggers (17-2, 5-1) win their eighth straight game. After a back and forth first half that saw four lead changes before the Bulldogs took a...
buttesports.com
Orediggers Challenge Bulldogs, Fall Short 78-71
DILLON, Mont. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team challenged the top Bulldog on their home court, but No. 12 Montana Western overcame a first half deficit to win their 12th straight game. The Bulldogs downed the Orediggers 78-71. The Orediggers (6-10, 2-4) lost their second meeting at Straugh Gymnasium this season, but they also put up a great fight against the ranked Bulldogs.
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
montanasports.com
After blowing knee, Anaconda star Makena Patrick knows she's "not alone"
ANACONDA — If there's anything that Makena Patrick has realized about herself since being thrust into a relatively sedentary lifestyle these past weeks, it's this:. "I've learned that I don't want to be lazy anymore," the Anaconda junior guard said with a laugh. "I'm tired of being lazy. It's frustrating for sure."
montanasports.com
Montana Griz prospects Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford put skills on display at 77th Hula Bowl
MISSOULA — Representing the Montana Grizzlies at the 77th Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Justin Ford and Patrick O'Connell had solid performances Saturday at FBC Mortgate Stadium. O'Connell, a linebacker from Kalispell, had a team-high four solo tackles, tying for the second most in the game. O'Connell saw most...
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
New dining restaurant opens at University of Montana
The University of Montana kicked off its grand opening of a new dining restaurant on campus on Wednesday.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
An Established Missoula Business Is For Sale
Missoula continues to change and evolve. Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that could be just the perfect chance for someone to change their career and be successful. KornUtopia, the gourmet popcorn shop is for sale. An Established Business. Kornutopia has been in business since 2005 and...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Recovery Centers of Montana opens new residential facility in Clinton
'The Canyon', a 55-bed men's substance abuse recovery retreat in Clinton has started welcoming residents on Monday.
A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon
A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0