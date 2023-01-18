ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Nikola Vucevic says Chicago Bulls are figuring out how to play without the injured DeMar DeRozan

The NBA is a star-driven league. The most successful teams often have the biggest superstars leading them. But the Chicago Bulls recently showed that's not always the case. With their leading scorer and crunchtime hero DeMar DeRozan sidelined with a quad injury, several Bulls players stepped up in his absence, including Nikola Vucevic, who dominated the Golden State Warriors in a 132-118 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 benefits of playing in the NBA Paris Game 2023

As a young team that receives minimal to no national exposure, the Detroit Pistons have an opportunity on their hands. The Pistons arrived in France to prepare for the NBA’s 2023 Paris Game where they will take on the Chicago Bulls this Thursday, Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, as well as the local Bally Sports Detroit, for a 3 p.m. ET tip-off.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Bulls Vs. Pistons in Paris

How to watch Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for some basketball by the Eiffel Tower?. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have packed their bags and used their passports for an international showdown in Paris. The matchup marks the NBA’s first game in Paris since January 2020 and the second outside of the U.S. and Canada this year. The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 in the league’s Mexico City Game on Dec. 17.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Will Killian Hayes show out for his family in Paris?

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Chicago Bulls today in the NBA’s Paris Game and no one is more excited than point guard Killian Hayes. Hayes, who is an American-French national, grew up between the United States and France before eventually playing professionally for French club team Cholet and ULM in Germany before being drafted 7th by the Detroit Pistons in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Porterville Recorder

Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

BROOKLYN (112) Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105. PORTLAND (95) Grant 8-14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

