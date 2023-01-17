Read full article on original website
webnewsobserver.com
Elite Season 7 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Dropped on November 18, 2022, Elite season 6 not only satiated its fans’ desires but also left them wanting more. But in doing so, it only followed the tradition that its predecessors had followed ever since the Spanish-language drama premiered on Netflix in 2018. With such twists and turns...
Collider
Anime Series That Would Make Good Live-Action Adaptations
If the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a lesson, it was well taken by everyone except Netflix. Live-action One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and even Death Note crowd the red streamer’s 2023 slate, like a convoy ascending the on-ramp toward a massive pileup. This is the fulfillment of an...
otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Locks in TV Anime Adaptation
Tales of Wedding Rings is a manga written and illustrated by creator duo Maybe, and it’s officially getting a TV anime adaptation. Details are light, but Gen Sato will voice Sato and Akari Kito will voice Hime, with both characters featured in the special illustration by Maybe below. Published...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
These 4 Netflix series are dominating the US – and outperforming Wednesday
The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday has enjoyed one of the most epic runs we’ve seen from a Netflix series in a long while, having dominated the US Top 10 chart as well as the streaming giant’s global Top 10 TV chart for more than a month. Moreover, the...
webnewsobserver.com
5 Romantic shows to watch on Netflix this weekend
A perfect romance-filled drama is actually a mix of all genres since love can happen in the most unusual situations and can even have a slice of comedy or thrill. Whether it’s the first high school love or the experienced love of grownups, there are many ways to fall in love.
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
thedigitalfix.com
Spy x Family season 2 release date speculation, trailer, and more
When is the Spy x Family season 2 release date? Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family has hooked anime fans since releasing in 2022. Telling the story of Agent Twilight, who establishes the fake Forger family for a mission, we have laughed, gasped, and are already begging for more spy-related antics.
webnewsobserver.com
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4: What time will the new season premiere on Fox?
The beloved drama series is finally back with a brand new season! Continue reading to find out more about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4. Ever since the fans last saw the final episode, “A Bright and Cloudless Morning,” of the third season where Judd becomes trapped under a collapsed building, the 126 respond to his rescue. As a result, Owen receives potentially bad news from his oncologist, prompting his 9/11 memories to surface. Meanwhile, TK and Carlos get engaged. The viewers’ eagerness to find out what happened next after the cliffhanger and when the new season will premiere on the Fox Network has been palpable on social media platforms which is understandable.
webnewsobserver.com
Why was Warrior Nun Season 3 canceled?
Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama series created by Simon Barry and released on July 2020, on Netflix. The series received positive reviews and after a run of two seasons, in December 2022, Netflix announced the cancellation of Warrior Nun season 3. If you had been a fan of the series, we understand that you must have been devastated by the news, like a million others. Post which fans even had campaigned #SaveWarriorNun demanding a return of the series but unfortunately that is not something to happen. Despite Simon Barry, the showrunner of the series himself being at the head of that campaign.
webnewsobserver.com
All American Season 5: Will the new episodes return in January 2023?
When will the new episodes premiere on the CW? Continue reading to find out more about All American Season 5. “If I’m going to fight for this school, I need Jordan.” If you recall this quote from Spencer to Grace, then there is a lot to look forward to! The viewers have been anticipating if the season will resume its run with the remaining episodes in January 2023 or not. If you are one of them, then you’ve come to the right spot! We at Web News Observer have compiled all the information to get a head start on the forthcoming episodes, including the release date, plot, cast, and official promo, among other details.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
'The Glory' Part 2 part of Netflix's Korean film, TV slate for 2023
Netflix will release 34 Korean titles this year, including new episodes of "The Glory," "Sweet Home" and "D.P."
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Meet the Directors
After what feels like an eternity, season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally returning March 1. Although there has been no shortage of Star Wars content released since the climactic ending of Season 2, the series that launched Disney+ as a viable contender in the “streaming wars” is finally giving us the next batch of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) adventures. While the ending of The Book of Boba Fett teased that Din had once again taken Grogu as his child, the new trailer indicates that he is facing a return to his home planet of Mandalore. In order to tell this epic story, Lucasfilm has assembled a terrific team of directors to bring the next chapter of The Mandalorian to life.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
Australian Olympic runner Bol tests positive for EPO
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Olympic middle-distance runner and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Peter Bol has tested positive to a banned performance-enhancing drug. Athletics Australia said Friday that Bol, the national 800-meter record holder, failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
RRR has garnered global success overnight upon its release on Netflix. While the Tollywood epic has been a smash hit on the streamer since its release in May 2022 (having made history as the only film to trend globally in English and non-English categories in Netflix's Top 10 for 14 consecutive weeks), RRR has recently gained critical acclaim with its award wins.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
