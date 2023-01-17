When will the new episodes premiere on the CW? Continue reading to find out more about All American Season 5. “If I’m going to fight for this school, I need Jordan.” If you recall this quote from Spencer to Grace, then there is a lot to look forward to! The viewers have been anticipating if the season will resume its run with the remaining episodes in January 2023 or not. If you are one of them, then you’ve come to the right spot! We at Web News Observer have compiled all the information to get a head start on the forthcoming episodes, including the release date, plot, cast, and official promo, among other details.

