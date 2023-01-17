Read full article on original website
Applications for 2023 Women’s Staff Leadership Institute now open
University Human Resources announces that the application process for the 2023 Women’s Staff Leadership Institute is open. This annual leadership development opportunity for UGA staff members aligns with the Women’s Leadership Initiative launched in 2015. Through a nomination and selection process, this annual program offers a group of...
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts are working to determine causes and solutions to postharvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension, the project...
UGA announces spring 2023 Signature Lectures
Renowned scholars and leaders will share with the campus community. Thought leaders in diverse fields including history, government, business, higher education and the arts and sciences will share their research and experiences during the University of Georgia’s spring 2023 Signature Lecture series. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the...
Podcast: Students embrace community journalism through The Oglethorpe Echo, with Dr. Amanda Bright.
In 2021, after hearing that The Oglethorpe Echo, the community paper of Clarke County’s neighbor, Oglethorpe County, was shutting its doors, Grady College devised a plan to save it. For over a year now, after transitioning the paper to a nonprofit, The Oglethorpe Echo has been staffed by student...
Juan Mencias: Building a Community
Juan J. Mencias BBA ’15 is known for his extraordinary efforts in connecting with Latino students at UGA. An Ecuadorian student who’s now a senior at UGA once reached out to Mencias on Instagram to let him know how much of an impact his achievements had on her. Seeing another person from Ecuador let her know what a small world it really was and inspired her to strive toward the same level of success.
Athenaeum offers guided tour of Walker exhibition
A new exhibition at the Athenaeum of recent works on paper by internationally acclaimed American artist Kara Walker, examining themes such as complicity, racism, misremembered histories and the violence that undergirds the legacy of the South, is on display through March 25. The University of Georgia’s downtown contemporary art gallery...
