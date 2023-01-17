Juan J. Mencias BBA ’15 is known for his extraordinary efforts in connecting with Latino students at UGA. An Ecuadorian student who’s now a senior at UGA once reached out to Mencias on Instagram to let him know how much of an impact his achievements had on her. Seeing another person from Ecuador let her know what a small world it really was and inspired her to strive toward the same level of success.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO