dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
ComicBook
Sons of the Forest Developer Reveals Absurd Size of Game's Map
The developer of Sons of the Forest has revealed the size of the game and it's pretty absurd. Sons of the Forest is an upcoming survival horror game and follow-up to the similarly named game, The Forest. These kinds of games have existed for many years now with the likes of Rust, Minecraft, Ark: Survival Evolved, and so on, with many players getting lost in the worlds around them and what can be done within them. You can make whatever you want and try to survive as long as you possibly can and it seems like Sons of the Forest is attempting to make a game that deepens that experience in new ways.
dotesports.com
How to get all DMZ rare weapons case rewards
The best loot and weapons in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode are not easy to get your hands on, but they’re so, so worth it. In the Tarkov-inspired game mode set in Warzone 2‘s Al Mazrah location, players deploy and try and exfil with the best gear possible while completing missions.
The Division 2 now works on the Steam Deck after latest patch
Hit the streets of Washington D.C. wherever you go.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
As D&D struggles with licensing chaos, the publisher of the Alien and Blade Runner RPGs takes its shot
The two new licenses come in the wake of two difficult weeks for the tabletop community
progameguides.com
How to mark enemies in Fortnite – PC, PS4, Mobile, Xbox, & Switch!
We're taking a quick look at how to mark items in Fortnite for all of the different platforms you'll be needing it on! This is useful to know because not only has it been part of a challenge, you'll find that is helpful to share information with teammates on where exactly they'll find some equipment they need. You can also use this for pointing out exactly where enemies are on the map, and where you might want to travel next.
Gizmodo
Wizards of the Coast Announces 'Transparent' Feedback Process on D&D's New Game License
In the wake of io9's reporting on Wizards of the Coast’s plans to update Dungeons & Dragons’ long-established Open Game License—the proprietary agreement that allows creatives to develop new content and systems using the rules of the iconic RPG—the publisher’s ongoing apology to creators has led to the announcement of a new feedback system to create the next OGL.
Polygon
The 7 best new board games of 2023
2022 was a superb year for board game releases. It seems that some of the supply chain issues have eased, and a swell of new titles hit the market. The outlook for 2023 is equally promising. Here are some of the best titles we’re looking forward to this year.
Modern Warfare 2 player finds an actual ghost on Taraq map
We’ve all heard of Call of Duty: Ghosts, and we’ve all met the operator named Ghost, but one player now claims to have found an actual ghostly Easter egg hidden within Modern Warfare II. Last year, CoD’s Simon “Ghost” Riley made the headlines quite a lot for varying...
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 deepens the sweeping change Lightfall brings to characterbuilding next month
The buildcrafting in Destiny 2 is a much more diverse project, meaning the dev blog is going to call it an evolution. There are several ways Lightfall’s February 28th release will streamline and consolidate various cogs on the character building machine. Play Destiny 2. This update uses a load-out...
game-news24.com
Fortnite Character locations Every Chapter 4 NPC location
Fortnite was a major part of the game. They now hand rare exotic weapons, transform you into a prop, and even join you as a permanent teammate! Although they can be difficult to pin down, some of them can be tricky to pin down. If you use the same Fortnite landing place, you may only go through the entire season just as you see half the NPCs. Understanding the specific Fortnite Character locations can be quite useful.
