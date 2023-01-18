Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Porterville Recorder
South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance
Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State's 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks...
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Portland 95
PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105. PORTLAND (95) Grant 8-14...
Clippers' comeback cannot overcome Joel Embiid, 76ers
Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, but Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 41 to lead the 76ers over the Clippers, 120-110, on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Ben Simmons Gets Ejected From Nets-Suns Game On Thursday Night
During Thursday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Ben Simmons got ejected after receiving two technical fouls on the same play.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Pelicans
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
Porterville Recorder
Florida takes on Minnesota after Tkachuk's 2-goal showing
Minnesota Wild (25-15-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Minnesota Wild after Matthew Tkachuk's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Panthers' 6-2 win. Florida has an 11-6-3 record in home games and a...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112
BROOKLYN (112) Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.
