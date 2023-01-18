ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance

Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State's 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105. PORTLAND (95) Grant 8-14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Porterville Recorder

Florida takes on Minnesota after Tkachuk's 2-goal showing

Minnesota Wild (25-15-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Minnesota Wild after Matthew Tkachuk's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Panthers' 6-2 win. Florida has an 11-6-3 record in home games and a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

BROOKLYN (112) Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.
BROOKLYN, NY

