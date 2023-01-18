Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Barger, Clinton, Koch present ‘Bookends’ Jan. 26
The Glenn Korff School of Music’s Diane Barger (clarinet), Mark Clinton (piano) and Nathan Koch (bassoon) will present “Bookends,” a faculty recital, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Westbrook Recital Hall, Room 119. The recital is free and open to the public. The concert will also be...
Glazed and diffused
Glaze clings to the bare limbs of a tree as sunlight fights through the clouds cloaking Love Library on a mid-January day. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum presenting three free ‘Plant Talks’
Winter in Nebraska doesn’t lend itself to gardening, but plant enthusiasts can still learn about all things gardening as they bide the time until spring. The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum will offer the that opportunity with three free Plant Talk webinars in January and February. All talks will be presented via Zoom, and registration is required.
Pre-session offering ‘lightens the load’ for Holst
In the fall, Alisa Holst looked ahead at the last winter break of her college career, and realized she had an opportunity. With plans to graduate in May, and pursue graduate school afterward, Holst realized the three-week pre-session could help her fulfill a graduation requirement and make a very busy spring semester more manageable.
‘The Son’ opens Jan. 20 at the Ross
On the strength of his 2020 Oscar win, playwright-turned-helmer Florian Zeller assembles a stellar cast — including newcomer Zen McGrath — to explore another dimension of mental health in “The Son,” which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Jan. 20.
Huskers get hands on with science of funky fermentations
In the classroom and the lab, students learned the scientific processes behind popular food fermentation techniques as part of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s three-week spring pre-session course “Moldy Meals: Filamentous Fungal Food Fermentations.”. “The overarching aim was really to learn about the foods that are made with...
University email downtime planned for Jan. 20
All University of Nebraska–Lincoln students, faculty and staff will experience a short email downtime beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Access will be available the morning of Jan. 21. During the downtime, users will not be able to send or receive email from university email accounts. No data or...
Researcher recruiting gardeners, urban farmers for project
Nebraska’s Sam Wortman, associate professor in agronomy and horticulture, is searching for gardeners and urban farmers to participate in a research project to collect plant and soil data in their own gardens. The purpose is to learn more about the benefits of soil health management practices firsthand and provide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with data to evaluate changes in urban soil health over time.
