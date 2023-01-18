Read full article on original website
Pre-session offering ‘lightens the load’ for Holst
In the fall, Alisa Holst looked ahead at the last winter break of her college career, and realized she had an opportunity. With plans to graduate in May, and pursue graduate school afterward, Holst realized the three-week pre-session could help her fulfill a graduation requirement and make a very busy spring semester more manageable.
Glazed and diffused
Glaze clings to the bare limbs of a tree as sunlight fights through the clouds cloaking Love Library on a mid-January day. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
Duncan retirement reception scheduled for Jan. 18 is postponed due to weather
Today’s retirement reception for Daniel J. Duncan has been postponed due to the weather. We look forward to celebrating Dan’s 36 years of dedication to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with you at a later date and will notify you when the event date is set.
Researcher recruiting gardeners, urban farmers for project
Nebraska’s Sam Wortman, associate professor in agronomy and horticulture, is searching for gardeners and urban farmers to participate in a research project to collect plant and soil data in their own gardens. The purpose is to learn more about the benefits of soil health management practices firsthand and provide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with data to evaluate changes in urban soil health over time.
University email downtime planned for Jan. 20
All University of Nebraska–Lincoln students, faculty and staff will experience a short email downtime beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Access will be available the morning of Jan. 21. During the downtime, users will not be able to send or receive email from university email accounts. No data or...
Barger, Clinton, Koch present ‘Bookends’ Jan. 26
The Glenn Korff School of Music’s Diane Barger (clarinet), Mark Clinton (piano) and Nathan Koch (bassoon) will present “Bookends,” a faculty recital, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Westbrook Recital Hall, Room 119. The recital is free and open to the public. The concert will also be...
Eldred Marshall bringing Beethoven’s ‘Diabelli Variations’ to stage
Glenn Korff School of Music guest artist Eldred Marshall will present a solo piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Westbrook Recital Hall, room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. The program, “Beethoven’s Costume Party — The Diabelli Variations,” will feature Ludwig van Beethoven’s monumental...
‘The Son’ opens Jan. 20 at the Ross
On the strength of his 2020 Oscar win, playwright-turned-helmer Florian Zeller assembles a stellar cast — including newcomer Zen McGrath — to explore another dimension of mental health in “The Son,” which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Jan. 20.
