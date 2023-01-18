ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Arizona Sports

Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania

The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team on Dec. 20, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
Porterville Recorder

Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action

Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play. Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record...
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz

Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105. PORTLAND (95) Grant 8-14...
Porterville Recorder

Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0

Los Angeles000—0 First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 13 (Robertson, Pavelski), 6:54. 2, Dallas, Seguin 14, 17:20. 3, Dallas, Lindell 6 (Benn, Johnston), 18:44. Second Period_4, Dallas, Robertson 31 (Seguin, Heiskanen), 7:27. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-2_24. Los Angeles 9-11-14_34. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

