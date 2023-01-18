Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania
The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team on Dec. 20, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Reveals His Final Status vs. Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving revealed his status for Thursday night's game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Porterville Recorder
Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action
Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play. Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Toronto Raptors Are Interested In Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, And Jakob Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors are a team at a crossroads, and they could potentially be sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline. They have some solid veterans on the roster, but the talent on the roster has not resulted in overall team success. A recent report revealed that the Toronto Raptors...
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns have been released prior to their Thursday night matchup.
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Portland 95
PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105. PORTLAND (95) Grant 8-14...
Porterville Recorder
Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
Report: Raptors Interested in Jakob Poeltl & Bojan Bogdanovic
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0
Los Angeles000—0 First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 13 (Robertson, Pavelski), 6:54. 2, Dallas, Seguin 14, 17:20. 3, Dallas, Lindell 6 (Benn, Johnston), 18:44. Second Period_4, Dallas, Robertson 31 (Seguin, Heiskanen), 7:27. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-10-2_24. Los Angeles 9-11-14_34. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
