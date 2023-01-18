Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
clintoncountydailynews.com
Exciting Girls Basketball Action With Clinton Central At Rossville Thursday
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Rossville Thursday evening to take on the Lady Hornets. In a very high energy game the Bulldogs came out on top defeating the Hornets 54-46. The entire game was an exciting battle. The Bulldogs had three girls in double figures. Sara Parkison 15 points, Kortney...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jeremiah S. Julian
Jeremiah Sehr Julian, 43, of rural Kokomo, Ind., died January 14, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born January 23, 1979 in Lafayette, Ind. to Steven & Conda (Hutson) Julian. Jeremiah was a 1998 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. Following high school he attended Parkland Junior College in Champaign, IL on a Basketball Scholarship, walked on to play basketball for University of Indianapolis and received his bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University. He was currently working in Quality Control for NHK in Frankfort. Jeremiah attended Connection Point Church in West Lafayette. He was a member of the NRA, and was a fan of the Indianapolis 500. His senior year of high school, he was the only male to be nominated for McDonald’s All-American Team from an 1A school. Jeremiah took pride in giving back to the youth. Basketball was his life and he coached at Legacy in Lafayette and previously coached at Benton Central, and.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Releases Honor Rolls for Second Nine Weeks and First Semester
Clinton Prairie Jr./Sr. High School has announced the honor rolls for the second nine weeks and first semester. Seniors: Aubrey Alexander, Faith Clair, Landon Hughes, Braxton Ruiz, Abby Slayton, Kaylee Wall and Molly Ward. Juniors: Kadence Bales, Isaac Jarrett, Katheryn Marcinko-Chapman, Olivia Timm and Emerald Wallace. Nathan Brettnacher, Kyle Harshbarger,...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
clintoncountydailynews.com
All Things Ag – Field Day 2022
The Following Presentation will be available at 10 am Friday morning:. All Things Ag was on the scene for the 2022 Clinton County Field Day hosted by Dunn Farms. You can find the presentations archived on Hoosierlandtv.com!. Some of the topics covered include: Weather Update, Soybean and Corn Update, Post...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Connie L. Decker
73, Frankfort, passed away on January 18, 2023, at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1949, in Crawfordsville, IN, to James and Delores (Cox) Hankins. She married William Decker on July 12, 1988. He survives. Connie was a 1967 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School....
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
William Thomas Burke
William Thomas Burke, 70, of rural Frankfort, died January 18, 2023 at his home. He was born August 9, 1952 in Norwalk, Ohio to James & Patricia (Polock) Burke. He was married to Debra A. Burke and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2008. William worked at Home...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
clintoncountydailynews.com
2023 Small Farm Conference to Take Place at Hendricks County Fairgrounds
Registration is now open for the 2023 Indiana Small Farm Conference, the premier annual event for the state’s farming community. The 11th annual conference and trade show will take place March 2 and 3 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville. One of the featured keynote speakers is Hunter...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez , 29, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. Please check back for a full obituary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Day & Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral mass will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frankfort, with Father Paul Cochran officiating.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count
Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
WLFI.com
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side. Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city. Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque. 7...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
