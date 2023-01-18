Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts
The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr. grilled by fans after Liam Smith ‘gay’ questioning
Chris Eubank Jr. got bombarded by follow-up questions after Liam Smith tried to out him as gay at the final press conference. Eubank posted a simple “Well, that escalated quickly” message on his social media. What happened next was predictable following Smith’s line of questioning. Is Chris...
sportszion.com
Richard Schaefer reveals Jon Jones now the highest-paid UFC Heavyweight next to Conor Mcgregor
Francis Ngannou had his fair share of issues with the UFC. While the African prodigy claimed that his disputes with the UFC were never about the money but were actually more contractual and insurance related. Now that the ‘Predator’ has been released by the UFC, others will probably reap the benefits.
worldboxingnews.net
Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Scene
Jack Massey: Parker Fight is My Golden Ticket, Beating Him Will Change My Life
Given Saturday’s fight night in Manchester is sponsored by the latest movie in the Rocky series spinoff – Creed III – it is perhaps fitting that local lad Jack Massey’s tilt at Joseph Parker is being billed as an unlikely shot at glory for a plucky, down on his luck pugilist.
theScore
Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury agree to deal for Feb. 25 fight
It appears the matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take place. Paul, 26, and Fury, 23, have agreed to a deal for a fight on Feb. 25, sources told journalist Ariel Helwani. The two were scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out of...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Fulton & Naoya Inoue agree to terms for May on ESPN+
By Jack Tiernan: WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) & Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) has agreed to terms for a fight on ESPN+ in May. Fulton’s two 122-lb titles will be on the line for the former three-division world champion Inoue to try and win to become a four-division champ.
MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”
Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
