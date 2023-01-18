In Wednesday’s battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Kansas women’s basketball team had a mountain of its own to overcome — a 14-point deficit at halftime. But the Jayhawks were up to the challenge, and they outscored their foes by more than two dozen points in the second half, racing to a 77-58 victory at Allen Fieldhouse and snapping their three-game losing streak against Big 12 foes.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO