TCU at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
A major Big 12 clash sees TCU facing off against Kansas, will the Jayhawks get back on track at home or do the Horned Frogs have a major road upset brewing?. TV schedule: Saturday, January 21, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It was a dreadful...
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
KU Sports
Kansas women’s basketball overcomes its biggest deficit yet to beat West Virginia, snap losing streak
In Wednesday’s battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Kansas women’s basketball team had a mountain of its own to overcome — a 14-point deficit at halftime. But the Jayhawks were up to the challenge, and they outscored their foes by more than two dozen points in the second half, racing to a 77-58 victory at Allen Fieldhouse and snapping their three-game losing streak against Big 12 foes.
These plays show why K-State’s Jerome Tang is in running for Big 12 Coach of the Year
Jerome Tang is among the early front-runners for Big 12 Coach of the Year. These K-State plays help explain why
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State an effective case study on the status of the Jayhawks' bench
In back to back games — one close win and one close loss decided by a total of three points — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was left discussing a play by KU sophomore Bobby Pettiford. That sets up a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg discussion about Pettiford’s role...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
KU Sports
Wildcats at the wire: No. 2 Kansas falls to No. 13 Kansas State, 83-82 in OT
Manhattan — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson’s first ever loss to Kansas State came on the best individual scoring night of his career. And he nearly single-handedly led the 2nd-ranked Jayhawks to a wild and crazy road win over the No. 13 Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
KU Sports
Jalen Wilson's defensive effort overshadowed by 38-point performance in OT loss to KSU
Manhattan — When Jalen Wilson reflects on No. 2 Kansas’ 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State, he is likely going to remember his 38-point effort first and foremost. That’s if he even spends another minute thinking about the game at all after Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum.
KU Sports
Bill Self after KU’s 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State
Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to reporters following a 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum. Both K.J. Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. fouled out down the stretch in regulation, while Gradey Dick picked up his fifth foul in OT as well. Jalen...
K-State fans and KU fans go head-to-head when cheering on their teams
K-State and KU fans gathered at watch parties throughout Wichita to cheer on their teams during the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on rivalry with Kansas
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang started his comments Monday during his press conference to preview Tuesday night's game with the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum by expressing how he'd like K-State fans to approach this game, and every game, played inside the building known as the Octagon of Doom.
Channel 3000
Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world’s oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 83-82 in overtime.
PSU Collegio
Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas
Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
