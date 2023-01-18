ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KU Sports

Kansas women’s basketball overcomes its biggest deficit yet to beat West Virginia, snap losing streak

In Wednesday’s battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Kansas women’s basketball team had a mountain of its own to overcome — a 14-point deficit at halftime. But the Jayhawks were up to the challenge, and they outscored their foes by more than two dozen points in the second half, racing to a 77-58 victory at Allen Fieldhouse and snapping their three-game losing streak against Big 12 foes.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Bill Self after KU’s 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State

Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to reporters following a 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum. Both K.J. Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. fouled out down the stretch in regulation, while Gradey Dick picked up his fifth foul in OT as well. Jalen...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on rivalry with Kansas

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang started his comments Monday during his press conference to preview Tuesday night's game with the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum by expressing how he'd like K-State fans to approach this game, and every game, played inside the building known as the Octagon of Doom.
MANHATTAN, KS
PSU Collegio

Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas

Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS

