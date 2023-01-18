ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

queencreeksuntimes.com

Mici Italian restaurant opens in Queen Creek

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colo. has opened its second Arizona location in Queen Creek. Bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food and joining the successful location in Gilbert, at 5498 S. Power Road, the new Queen Creek restaurant is located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community, at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has 28 seats and dedicated pick-up and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town

Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host

A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ

Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!. The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.
MESA, AZ
Kristen Walters

Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular sandwich chain that makes innovative, handcrafted sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, recently opened a new restaurant location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its newest Arizona eatery location in Scottsdale, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley

Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths

Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
MESA, AZ
Madoc

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In Gilbert

With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Shaquille O’Neal’s Restaurant Brand, Big Chicken is scheduled to open in Gilbert In February marking the brand’s second location in Phoenix. The first one opened at the ASU Mullet Arena in the fall of 2022. The upcoming one is open at the former Pomo Pizzeria space located in the Heritage district 366 N Gilbert Rd.
PHOENIX, AZ

