Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Related
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mici Italian restaurant opens in Queen Creek
Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colo. has opened its second Arizona location in Queen Creek. Bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food and joining the successful location in Gilbert, at 5498 S. Power Road, the new Queen Creek restaurant is located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community, at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has 28 seats and dedicated pick-up and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
The weather phenomenon was seen in Scottsdale.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host
A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
kjzz.org
'Wallace & Ladmo’ is back on TV in Phoenix. Here’s where to watch
If you missed your shot at a Ladmo Bag as a kid, now’s your chance. AZTV Channel 7 began airing old episodes of the “The Wallace & Ladmo Show,” a beloved Arizona kids’ show, on Jan. 1. The daily variety show, which started on KPHO in...
AZFamily
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!. The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.
Phoenix New Times
You Can Now Drink While Walking Around Phoenix Malls. Here's How it Works
It’s no longer illegal to wander around outside with an alcoholic drink — at certain malls, that is. In May 2022, a new Arizona law made it legal for adults age 21 and over to buy drinks “to go” from bars at outdoor shopping malls, provided they’re consumed on the property.
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular sandwich chain that makes innovative, handcrafted sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, recently opened a new restaurant location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its newest Arizona eatery location in Scottsdale, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In Gilbert
With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Shaquille O’Neal’s Restaurant Brand, Big Chicken is scheduled to open in Gilbert In February marking the brand’s second location in Phoenix. The first one opened at the ASU Mullet Arena in the fall of 2022. The upcoming one is open at the former Pomo Pizzeria space located in the Heritage district 366 N Gilbert Rd.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Comments / 0