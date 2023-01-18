Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
MLive.com
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
localsportsjournal.com
Quick start propels Oakridge to girls basketball victory over North Muskegon
The Oakridge Eagles girls basketball team got off to a fast start on Thursday against the North Muskegon Norsemen. The result was a 54-30 victory in a non-conference contest. Oakridge raced out to a 15-2 lead after the first eight minutes of action and never looked back. The Eagles extended...
localsportsjournal.com
Walkerville boys fall to Manistee Catholic Central in Thursday hoops action
Walkerville’s boys basketball team was looking for its second straight win, and very nearly pulled it off before Manistee Catholic Central rallied for a 51-47 West Michigan D League victory in Manistee Thursday night. Connor Shafer and Angel Santillan-Lopez got the game off to a rousing start when they...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys fall to talented Zeeland West squad
The host Mona Shores Sailors had some strong runs on Tuesday night, but ultimately dropped a 69-53 decision to the Zeeland West Dux. Three Sailors reached double figures in scoring, led by sophomore Johnathan Pittman with 14 points. Senior Mason Hallett had 12 points and five rebounds. while Jordan Bledsoe added 10 points, four assists and two steals. JT Foster was solid on the defensive end. He scored eight points, pulled down four rebounds and had two steals.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City girls hit 13 3-pointers in win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
On a night when Kent City’s two main offensive weapons were struggling on offense, others stepped up. The result was a non-conference victory over Covenant Christian with a come-from-behind 55-49 win. Hailey Kamphuis led the Kent City offense with 18 points, including six 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds....
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna girls pull out win over Fremont
–The Ravenna Bulldogs girls basketball team pulled the air out of the ball on Thursday night and ended up with a 32-26 non-conference win over the Fremont Packers. Neither team generated much offense during the opening eight minutes of action as Ravenna and Fremont ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven girls get by East Kentwood, Beindt scores 17
The Grand Haven girls basketball team put away East Kentwood for an OK Conference-Red victory on Tuesday evening, 50-37. The lead exchanged hands over the first two quarters and the Bucs found themselves trailing 20-19 at halftime. Grand Haven found some offense in the third quarter with a 16-4 scoring...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City boys grab fourth straight win, take down Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep
The Kent City Eagles boys’ used balanced scoring in a 76-60 victory over Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep on Tuesday. Four Eagles reached double figures in scoring. “This win feels way more like a loss,” Kent City coach Dave Ingles said. “We didn’t execute on the defensive end at all. Low energy and lack of focus made this game much closer than it should have been.”
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna sweeps Oakridge in Wednesday bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Ravenna bowling team topped Oakridge 2-0 at Northway Lanes on Wednesday. The girls (5-2) edged out the Eagles, 17-13. Alison Phillips led the way with games of 167 and 123 while. Zoe Marsman tossed games of 121 and 137 while Kendra Denhof added a game of 167.
localsportsjournal.com
Calvary Christian girls run all over Hudsonville Libertas
The Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles girls’ basketball team cruised by Hudsonville Libertas Christian on Thursday, 50-6. The non-conference game was played at Calvary. The Eagles defense posted a shutout in the first eight minutes and jumped out to a 18-0 lead. Calvary Christian led 31-4 at halftime and limited...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls fall to Hudsonville Unity Christian in closing seconds
The Spring Lake Lakers girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 45-43 OK Conference-Blue contest to Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday evening. The Lakers missed a couple of crucial shots with seconds left in the contest. Both teams battled back and forth with neither having more than a five-point lead at...
localsportsjournal.com
Third-quarter surge highlights North Muskegon boys’ victory over Holton
HOLTON — North Muskegon came out of halftime firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night at Holton. North Muskegon led 23-11 at the half, but a 29-4 surge in the third quarter turned the game into a rout, and ultimately, a 65-22 victory over the host Red Devils. Three...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17, 2023
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
localsportsjournal.com
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian handles Catholic Central in boys’ hoops action
The defending state champion Wyoming Tri Unity Christian Defenders ran past the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders on Tuesday, 64-29, in an Alliance League contest. The Defenders jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of action and increased their lead to 35-16 by the half by outscoring Catholic Central 18-7 in the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Grant tops Ravenna in non-conference battle behind two dominant quarters
RAVENNA– — Grant’s defense forced 25 Ravenna turnovers in a 75-55 victory on Tuesday evening. The Tigers led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 32-27 halftime lead. A huge spark out of the break saw Grant’s lead balloon to 59-37. Austin...
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
localsportsjournal.com
Hicks has a double-double to lead Hart past Montague
Hart’s girls basketball team won its fifth straight Thursday night with a tight 45-41 non-conference victory over Montague on the road. But the Pirates shot the ball poorly and made several early mistakes to open the door for the Wildcats to take a 9-2 lead after one. Although the...
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker, Ambrose lead Reeths-Puffer past Zeeland East
Jaxson Whitaker scored 21 points and Travis Ambrose scored 19 points to lead the Rockets boys’ basketball team to a 50-42 OK-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday evening. Whitaker, a junior, finished with a team-leading eight rebounds while Ambrose, also a junior, grabbed seven boards. Reeths-Puffer...
Comments / 0