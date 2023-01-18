ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Walkerville boys fall to Manistee Catholic Central in Thursday hoops action

Walkerville’s boys basketball team was looking for its second straight win, and very nearly pulled it off before Manistee Catholic Central rallied for a 51-47 West Michigan D League victory in Manistee Thursday night. Connor Shafer and Angel Santillan-Lopez got the game off to a rousing start when they...
WALKERVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores boys fall to talented Zeeland West squad

The host Mona Shores Sailors had some strong runs on Tuesday night, but ultimately dropped a 69-53 decision to the Zeeland West Dux. Three Sailors reached double figures in scoring, led by sophomore Johnathan Pittman with 14 points. Senior Mason Hallett had 12 points and five rebounds. while Jordan Bledsoe added 10 points, four assists and two steals. JT Foster was solid on the defensive end. He scored eight points, pulled down four rebounds and had two steals.
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City girls hit 13 3-pointers in win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

On a night when Kent City’s two main offensive weapons were struggling on offense, others stepped up. The result was a non-conference victory over Covenant Christian with a come-from-behind 55-49 win. Hailey Kamphuis led the Kent City offense with 18 points, including six 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds....
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna girls pull out win over Fremont

–The Ravenna Bulldogs girls basketball team pulled the air out of the ball on Thursday night and ended up with a 32-26 non-conference win over the Fremont Packers. Neither team generated much offense during the opening eight minutes of action as Ravenna and Fremont ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven girls get by East Kentwood, Beindt scores 17

The Grand Haven girls basketball team put away East Kentwood for an OK Conference-Red victory on Tuesday evening, 50-37. The lead exchanged hands over the first two quarters and the Bucs found themselves trailing 20-19 at halftime. Grand Haven found some offense in the third quarter with a 16-4 scoring...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City boys grab fourth straight win, take down Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep

The Kent City Eagles boys’ used balanced scoring in a 76-60 victory over Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep on Tuesday. Four Eagles reached double figures in scoring. “This win feels way more like a loss,” Kent City coach Dave Ingles said. “We didn’t execute on the defensive end at all. Low energy and lack of focus made this game much closer than it should have been.”
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna sweeps Oakridge in Wednesday bowling action

MUSKEGON – — The Ravenna bowling team topped Oakridge 2-0 at Northway Lanes on Wednesday. The girls (5-2) edged out the Eagles, 17-13. Alison Phillips led the way with games of 167 and 123 while. Zoe Marsman tossed games of 121 and 137 while Kendra Denhof added a game of 167.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Calvary Christian girls run all over Hudsonville Libertas

The Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles girls’ basketball team cruised by Hudsonville Libertas Christian on Thursday, 50-6. The non-conference game was played at Calvary. The Eagles defense posted a shutout in the first eight minutes and jumped out to a 18-0 lead. Calvary Christian led 31-4 at halftime and limited...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls fall to Hudsonville Unity Christian in closing seconds

The Spring Lake Lakers girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 45-43 OK Conference-Blue contest to Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday evening. The Lakers missed a couple of crucial shots with seconds left in the contest. Both teams battled back and forth with neither having more than a five-point lead at...
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17, 2023

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian handles Catholic Central in boys’ hoops action

The defending state champion Wyoming Tri Unity Christian Defenders ran past the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders on Tuesday, 64-29, in an Alliance League contest. The Defenders jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of action and increased their lead to 35-16 by the half by outscoring Catholic Central 18-7 in the second stanza.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hicks has a double-double to lead Hart past Montague

Hart’s girls basketball team won its fifth straight Thursday night with a tight 45-41 non-conference victory over Montague on the road. But the Pirates shot the ball poorly and made several early mistakes to open the door for the Wildcats to take a 9-2 lead after one. Although the...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitaker, Ambrose lead Reeths-Puffer past Zeeland East

Jaxson Whitaker scored 21 points and Travis Ambrose scored 19 points to lead the Rockets boys’ basketball team to a 50-42 OK-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday evening. Whitaker, a junior, finished with a team-leading eight rebounds while Ambrose, also a junior, grabbed seven boards. Reeths-Puffer...
ZEELAND, MI

