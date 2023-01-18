Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Rafael Nadal stunned by American in straight sets at Australian Open, out in second round
Rafael Nadal, ranked second in the world, was stunned in straight sets at the Australian Open, losing to American Mackenzie McDonald, ranked 65th.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
WVNews
Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
tennisuptodate.com
"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit
Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
Rafael Nadal has hip flexor injury, may need 6-8 weeks of rest
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park. Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia. The 36-year-old, who will now head home to Spain to rest, wrote on Twitter that scans showed a grade two moderate tear with “normal recovery time six to eight weeks”. Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.
