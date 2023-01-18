ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
WVNews

Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
tennisuptodate.com

"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
New York Post

Rafael Nadal has hip flexor injury, may need 6-8 weeks of rest

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park. Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia. The 36-year-old, who will now head home to Spain to rest, wrote on Twitter that scans showed a grade two moderate tear with “normal recovery time six to eight weeks”. Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy