Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone
ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
“The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory
The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site. The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved...
Greenidge crypto mining plant finishes installing screens in Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline. The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. […]
200 block of Linden Avenue closed this morning
The City of Ithaca announced Wednesday morning that the 200 block of Linden Avenue will be closed Wednesday morning for tree removal. It’s the northern block of the Collegetown street, between Dryden Road and Bool Street. “No thru traffic will be allowed,” the City said Wednesday morning. “Given the...
Water Main Break at Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant; Polkville Temporarily Without Water
A water main break has occurred at the Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant in the City of Cortland today, January 18th. Residents and businesses in Polkville are currently without water due to the water main break. Those in the affected area can expect to be without water for an estimated 4-hours...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in Lansing moving along
The proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in the town of Lansing is moving forward, and now stands just a handful of approvals away from setting official construction dates, according to town and Dandy officials. Dandy’s site plan proposal calls for a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with two gasoline fueling islands, one diesel fueling...
“Unprecedented number of ice-related injuries” on Tuesday, says Bangs Ambulance
Bangs Ambulance, which serves Ithaca and all of Tompkins County with emergency medical care and transport, says its crews responded to “an unprecedented number of ice-related injuries” on Tuesday morning in the wake of freezing rain that left sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, and roadways unexpectedly icy. 14 out...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Broome County
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
UPDATE: Two chances of snow for CNY for the next week
2:00 p.m. Thursday – Just a quick update to things, the snowfall Sunday night and Monday is looking less impressive for the Syracuse area, and frankly CNY as a whole. The trends have been for a system passing to our south and east, far enough to preclude any heavy snow for Central New York. Things, of course, could change, but if you were pinning me down for a forecast for Sunday night and Monday I would say at this point 4 inches or less of snow is likely from the first storm. Not a big deal by any means, more of a nuisance, especially for late January in Central New York.
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
20-year-old Cicero man killed after walking into traffic on I-81 in Oswego County, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from Cicero is dead after walking into traffic on Interstate 81 and getting hit by multiple vehicles on Tuesday night, troopers said. Troopers arrived at 6:49 p.m. to mile marker 101.3 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
