Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone

ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

200 block of Linden Avenue closed this morning

The City of Ithaca announced Wednesday morning that the 200 block of Linden Avenue will be closed Wednesday morning for tree removal. It’s the northern block of the Collegetown street, between Dryden Road and Bool Street. “No thru traffic will be allowed,” the City said Wednesday morning. “Given the...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in Lansing moving along

The proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in the town of Lansing is moving forward, and now stands just a handful of approvals away from setting official construction dates, according to town and Dandy officials. Dandy’s site plan proposal calls for a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with two gasoline fueling islands, one diesel fueling...
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Two chances of snow for CNY for the next week

2:00 p.m. Thursday – Just a quick update to things, the snowfall Sunday night and Monday is looking less impressive for the Syracuse area, and frankly CNY as a whole. The trends have been for a system passing to our south and east, far enough to preclude any heavy snow for Central New York. Things, of course, could change, but if you were pinning me down for a forecast for Sunday night and Monday I would say at this point 4 inches or less of snow is likely from the first storm. Not a big deal by any means, more of a nuisance, especially for late January in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland

On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY

