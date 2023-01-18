Read full article on original website
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water
The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
The 2000-year-old tomb of Salome, the midwife, who helped deliver Jesus will be opened to the public
Salome is on the right with another midwife and they are bathing the baby JesusPhoto byWikimedia; Public Domain. Salome appears in the Gospel of James. The Gospel of James is an apocryphal gospel and is not viewed as part of the Bible. However, it is a part of a number of writings by early Christians that gives an account of Jesus.
What is Epiphany?
Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
Ancient Egyptians lost a war because they loved cats too much
The ancient Egyptians loved cats a lot. They adored cats so much that they considered the animal to be worthy of worship. Although loving cats is considered to be a good quality, their love for cats is what caused them to lose a war with the Persians.
Archeologists claim that they found the nails used in the crucifixion of Jesus
The story of nails getting used in the crucifixion of Jesus is quite popular all around the world. What happened to the nails and where they are now is hardly anyone's concern. So when a group of archeologists said that they found the nails used in crucifying Jesus, it was indeed shocking news to hear.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Skeleton of Byzantine monk who chained himself with iron rings and practiced asceticism is found near Jerusalem
Recently, archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have unearthed the remains of an ancient Byzantine monk who had chained himself with iron rings around his neck, hands, and feet.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Scientists claim that Jesus walked on thin ice, not on water
The story of Jesus walking on water is quite popular all around the world. It is also one of the most famous miracles mentioned in the Bible. This miracle has been talked about for so many centuries that it was not long until scientists finally decided to take an interest in this incident. They decided to find out a scientific explanation behind this miracle.
anash.org
How 17 Pages from the World’s Rarest Talmud Were Discovered
Not a single complete copy of the first print of the Talmud is known to be in existence, yet the Rebbe’s library owns 17 folios from that set. Here’s how it came to own them, and the remarkable story of their discovery. Thousands of priceless treasures lie on...
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
The Jewish Press
True Greatness
“Moshe spoke accordingly to Bnei Yisrael, but they did not heed Moshe …” (Shemos 6:9) Hashem commands Moshe to inform the Jews that He is going to redeem them very soon. The pasuk tells us that the Jewish people did not take his words to heart. Our sages ask: Why does the pasuk have to repeat Moshe’s name? It could have merely said “but they did not heed him.”
The Jewish Press
Spirits In A Material World
The Torah sometimes says something of fundamental importance in what seems like a minor and incidental comment. There is a fine example of this near the beginning of this parsha. In the previous parsha, we read of how Moses was sent by God to lead the Israelites to freedom, and...
Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry
In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.
