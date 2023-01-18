Read full article on original website
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Jewish Press
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
The Jewish Press
Anti-Netanyahu Group Calling for Israel’s ‘Total Collapse’ by Denying Medical Care
The group Crime Minister was part of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement that helped usher in a new election in which a center to far left coalition took over for a year and a half, with Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc languishing on the opposition benches. Now it appears that had the...
The Jewish Press
Antifa is Coming to Israel
In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?
Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
George Santos Breaks Silence on Drag Queen Claims
Representative George Santos has denied reports he used to perform as an amateur drag queen in Brazil 15 years ago.
The Jewish Press
Israel Trained Cows to Spy on Arab Village, says Palestinian Authority News Site
A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an...
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
The Jewish Press
US: Israel Withholding Money Due to Palestinian Authority Funding of Terrorists ‘Exacerbates Tensions’
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday described a series of Israeli measures meant to curb and punish Palestinian Authority support for terrorism as a “unilateral move” that “exacerbates tensions.”. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reasons Harvard Bounced Ken Roth
For three decades under the leadership of Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has obsessively and relentlessly targeted Israel. Roth’s fixation on libeling the Jewish state was so blatant that even the organization’s founder and chairman, the late Robert L. Bernstein, denounced it. In a revealing 2009 New York Times op-ed, Bernstein said Roth’s obsession was degrading the quality of HRW’s work and jeopardizing its reputation as a credible NGO.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Jewish Press
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
