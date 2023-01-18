ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Looking for a brunch spot? Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet now serves weekend brunch

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a year after the Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet celebrated its grand opening, the buffet is now extending its dining experience, serving brunch every weekend. The award-winning culinary team’s brunch features a combination of classic buffet favorites as well as show-stopping “action stations” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone

ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in Lansing moving along

The proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in the town of Lansing is moving forward, and now stands just a handful of approvals away from setting official construction dates, according to town and Dandy officials. Dandy’s site plan proposal calls for a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with two gasoline fueling islands, one diesel fueling...
LANSING, NY
Big Frog 104

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY

