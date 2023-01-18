Read full article on original website
Coming soon: Longshots Sports Bar & Grill will serve Ithaca’s northeast — Part I
Four and a half years after The Rose closed its doors in the Triphammer Marketplace, a new sports bar will take its place, offering family-friendly food and drink to Ithaca’s northeast. Longshots Sports Bar & Grill is slated to open this spring. The venture is a partnership between Seabring...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a pizza? Yep, and CNY is lovin’ it (video)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust. A Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. No one noticed this so-called assault on traditional pizza until someone had the audacity to post...
Looking for a brunch spot? Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet now serves weekend brunch
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a year after the Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet celebrated its grand opening, the buffet is now extending its dining experience, serving brunch every weekend. The award-winning culinary team’s brunch features a combination of classic buffet favorites as well as show-stopping “action stations” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. […]
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
A national chain restaurant on Erie Boulevard East has closed
Syracuse, N. Y. —The Red Lobster seafood restaurant on Erie Boulevard just west of Thompson Road has permanently closed. While the national chain’s web site location finder says the store at 2965 Erie Blvd. E. is “temporarily closed,” the voice message for that location indicates it is not reopening.
ithaca.com
“The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory
The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site. The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved...
Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone
ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
Didn’t See That Coming! Southern Tier McDonald’s Closes Suddenly
When I think of McDonald's many things come to my mind. My first "real" job was at McDonald's in Owego and I made many friends and still keep in touch with of few of my workmates (thanks to Facebook) today. For many of us, our first work experience came from fast food and other jobs like that.
syracuse.com
One of CNY’s last JCPenney stores to close; here’s when liquidation sale will start
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of Central New York’s last remaining JCPenney stores is closing after nearly half a century in business. J.C. Penney Co. confirmed in an email to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard on Wednesday that its store in Oswego will close by May.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
tompkinsweekly.com
Proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in Lansing moving along
The proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in the town of Lansing is moving forward, and now stands just a handful of approvals away from setting official construction dates, according to town and Dandy officials. Dandy’s site plan proposal calls for a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with two gasoline fueling islands, one diesel fueling...
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
