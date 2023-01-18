Newfield Booster Club celebrates Coach Stewart as the first recipient of the Jean Stewart Award of Excellence

Read full article on original website
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
Ithaca High boys swimming continues to rebuild
The Ithaca High School boys swimming and diving team has had a rich history of success in Section IV, including multiple state champions. But the program has gotten smaller since then, with the team consisting of 12 student-athletes for the past couple of years. The Little Red currently sit at...
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
Groton Recreation has a ‘changing of the guard’
After 11 years as director of the Groton Recreation Program (Groton Rec), Jennifer Jones has retired from her position and passed the reins to a new director, Becky Koenig, who began on January 3. Although the director’s desk is located in the Village of Groton office, the program is jointly...
Syracuse has no recruits in the ‘23 class; when is the last time that happened? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Other than the current Syracuse Orange basketball team, we probably spend more time on recruiting and history than any other topics in Mike’s Mailbox. This week, we’re combining recruiting and history. The answers may offer some interesting perspective on Syracuse’s current recruiting efforts.
Trumansburg boys hoops impressing with young core
At the varsity basketball level, it’s not uncommon to see one or two underclassmen in the starting lineup. But the Trumansburg boys’ team stands out with three sophomores out of the starting five. The Blue Raiders and their young core have gotten off to a 4-5 start, as...
What’s up with all the Syracuse football coaches leaving? SU hoops needs bounce back win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It’s getting busy on the Syracuse University sports front. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their ACC schedules. An active offseason continues for the SU football program with another reported coaching departure this week, the transfer portal deadline passing and signing day approaching on Feb.1.
Jim Boeheim on Mike Brey’s retirement: I don’t think anyone will have the success he’s had
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he wasn’t surprised to hear the news that Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will retire after the season and that he thinks the Fighting Irish will struggle to find a coach who can duplicate the success he had over 23 seasons leading the program.
“The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory
The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site. The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved...
Coming soon: Longshots Sports Bar & Grill will serve Ithaca’s northeast — Part I
Four and a half years after The Rose closed its doors in the Triphammer Marketplace, a new sports bar will take its place, offering family-friendly food and drink to Ithaca’s northeast. Longshots Sports Bar & Grill is slated to open this spring. The venture is a partnership between Seabring...
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Cranes in place to install JMA Wireless sign on The Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse skyline is changing more and more thanks to the JMA Wireless Dome. Cranes are now in place which will hoist up the huge JMA sign to the top of the Syracuse arena. The sign will weigh 68,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 34 tons! Syracuse University Vice President and […]
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
Baldwinsville school district to appoint new acting superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education plans to appoint a new acting superintendent who would take over effective Feb. 1, according to a letter sent to district employees by School Board President Jennifer Patruno. Kathleen Davis, who retired in 2016 after serving as Holland Patent School District’s...
Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a pizza? Yep, and CNY is lovin’ it (video)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust. A Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. No one noticed this so-called assault on traditional pizza until someone had the audacity to post...
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
Looking for a brunch spot? Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet now serves weekend brunch
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a year after the Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet celebrated its grand opening, the buffet is now extending its dining experience, serving brunch every weekend. The award-winning culinary team’s brunch features a combination of classic buffet favorites as well as show-stopping “action stations” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. […]
