What’s up with all the Syracuse football coaches leaving? SU hoops needs bounce back win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It’s getting busy on the Syracuse University sports front. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their ACC schedules. An active offseason continues for the SU football program with another reported coaching departure this week, the transfer portal deadline passing and signing day approaching on Feb.1.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami
With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
Skaneateles shuts out Route 20 rival Auburn on the ice
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skaneateles skated to a 6-0 win on Tuesday night at Casey Park over Route 20 rival Auburn. Henry Major led the way with a hat trick. Jack Torrey added two goals in the win for the Lakers. Skaneateles (11-3) will look for its fourth straight win on Friday night at home […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Ithaca High boys swimming continues to rebuild
The Ithaca High School boys swimming and diving team has had a rich history of success in Section IV, including multiple state champions. But the program has gotten smaller since then, with the team consisting of 12 student-athletes for the past couple of years. The Little Red currently sit at...
Syracuse has no recruits in the ‘23 class; when is the last time that happened? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Other than the current Syracuse Orange basketball team, we probably spend more time on recruiting and history than any other topics in Mike’s Mailbox. This week, we’re combining recruiting and history. The answers may offer some interesting perspective on Syracuse’s current recruiting efforts.
Outgoing Athletic Director Names 'Disaster' In College Sports
Count Andy Noel among the vocal NIL detractors in college sports. In an interview on ESPN Ithaca’s Between the Lines (h/t On3), the outgoing Cornell athletic director expressed his disdain for NIL when asked about the biggest change he's seen during his tenure. "The NIL situation has been an ...
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
Cranes in place to install JMA Wireless sign on The Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse skyline is changing more and more thanks to the JMA Wireless Dome. Cranes are now in place which will hoist up the huge JMA sign to the top of the Syracuse arena. The sign will weigh 68,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 34 tons! Syracuse University Vice President and […]
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
Baldwinsville school district to appoint new acting superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education plans to appoint a new acting superintendent who would take over effective Feb. 1, according to a letter sent to district employees by School Board President Jennifer Patruno. Kathleen Davis, who retired in 2016 after serving as Holland Patent School District’s...
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York
Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?. Hauser was at the Dome to watch...
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
ithaca.com
At Schools; Now Staff is Absent
Staffing shortages seem to be hitting everywhere these days, and the Ithaca City School District is no exception. According to a report from the Ithaca Teachers Association that was presented during a January 3 school board meeting, 94 teachers have voluntarily resigned from their positions with the district since July, 2021.
Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a pizza? Yep, and CNY is lovin’ it (video)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust. A Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. No one noticed this so-called assault on traditional pizza until someone had the audacity to post...
wrvo.org
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
