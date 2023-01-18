ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

Syracuse.com

What’s up with all the Syracuse football coaches leaving? SU hoops needs bounce back win (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. —It’s getting busy on the Syracuse University sports front. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their ACC schedules. An active offseason continues for the SU football program with another reported coaching departure this week, the transfer portal deadline passing and signing day approaching on Feb.1.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami

With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Ithaca High boys swimming continues to rebuild

The Ithaca High School boys swimming and diving team has had a rich history of success in Section IV, including multiple state champions. But the program has gotten smaller since then, with the team consisting of 12 student-athletes for the past couple of years. The Little Red currently sit at...
ITHACA, NY
The Spun

Outgoing Athletic Director Names 'Disaster' In College Sports

Count Andy Noel among the vocal NIL detractors in college sports. In an interview on ESPN Ithaca’s Between the Lines (h/t On3), the outgoing Cornell athletic director expressed his disdain for NIL when asked about the biggest change he's seen during his tenure. "The NIL situation has been an ...
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

At Schools; Now Staff is Absent

Staffing shortages seem to be hitting everywhere these days, and the Ithaca City School District is no exception. According to a report from the Ithaca Teachers Association that was presented during a January 3 school board meeting, 94 teachers have voluntarily resigned from their positions with the district since July, 2021.
ITHACA, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY

