Shots fired inside metro Bojangles restaurant during attempted robbery, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone fired a gun inside of a South Fulton Bojangles restaurant Tuesday night.

South Fulton Police Department said they are investigating an attempted robbery at a Bojangles on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said during the robbery attempt, a gun was discharged.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the attempted robbery are unclear at this time. And police have not reported a suspect in custody.

At this time, South Fulton police said they have no further details.

