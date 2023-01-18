Read full article on original website
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Lover’s It’s the Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey
We are just over twenty days away from Valentine's Day and maybe you are looking for a great way to celebrate with your lover. How about a fantastic restaurant that is intimate and has fabulous views? We have the "Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey". Best of...
These 5 Popular New Jersey Butterfly Gardens Should Be On Your Spring Bucket List
Butterflies are beautiful. Butterflies, to me, mean positivity and change. To so many people, including kids, butterflies are calming, and to catch one on your finger, is so cool. I had no idea we had so many butterfly gardens in New Jersey. I remember falling in love with the butterfly...
Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention
The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around. We have already cornered the market on Italian food,...
Our Online Searches Reveal What Could Be The Top Phobia In New Jersey
Pretty much everybody you meet in the Garden State, and the world for that matter has something they are afraid of, and in many cases, it's a phobia. So which phobia are people in New Jersey googling the most?. The most searched phobia may be able to tell you a...
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
Songs That All New Jersey Residents Are Required to Know
I was recently presented with the challenge of coming up with a list of songs that exude the feel of New Jersey. So let me start by addressing the obvious. I could easily choose 20 Bruce songs or 20 JBJ songs, and I'd still be leaving out songs. So, for...
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Amazing, This NJ Ice Cream Shop Serves Up The States Tallest Ice Cream Cone
Bigger is better, especially when it comes to ice cream, and one very popular New Jersey ice cream parlor serves up what appears to be the most gigantic cone in the state!. Just because we are in the middle of winter, doesn't mean it's not a good time to talk about ice cream.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
