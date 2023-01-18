ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.7 WOBM

These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy