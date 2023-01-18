A woman at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 9 went to the police station to report her firearm was stolen from her car the night before. She told the officer she returned home Jan. 8 at about 11 p.m. She said she forgot to lock her car doors when she went inside her apartment building. When she went to her car that morning to retrieve her firearm, she saw the glove box was open and her firearm gone. The handgun was a Christmas gift. The officer listed it as stolen.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO