Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
Thief steals firearm from unlocked car: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A woman at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 9 went to the police station to report her firearm was stolen from her car the night before. She told the officer she returned home Jan. 8 at about 11 p.m. She said she forgot to lock her car doors when she went inside her apartment building. When she went to her car that morning to retrieve her firearm, she saw the glove box was open and her firearm gone. The handgun was a Christmas gift. The officer listed it as stolen.
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
