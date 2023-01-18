Read full article on original website
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Suspected heroin found in OVI suspect’s vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A 911 caller at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 reported that a Dodge Caliber went off the road on I-90 westbound before Clague Road. The caller said the vehicle was “all over the road” before veering off. When officers arrived and spoke...
OVI suspect denies driving without headlights, records officer during arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 stopped an eastbound cargo van that was driving without headlights on Lorain Road as it approached Clague Road. The officer observed the van swerving, and the driver “attempting to discretely” put on his seatbelt...
Cleveland police sergeant on leave after shooting man outside nightclub during fight, department says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified Cleveland police sergeant is on administrative leave after the department says he shot a man who was in an altercation with another man at a nightclub. The 34-year-old suspect shot a 28-year-old man and are both currently at MetroHealth following the shooting that happened about...
Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Bluestone Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Drunk man runs into traffic, trashes garbage can: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 1:45 p.m. Jan. 13, officers responded to multiple phone calls reporting that a man was running into traffic and had knocked over a garbage can. Responding officers detained the 27-year-old Richmond Heights man, who was cited for disorderly conduct and open container. He picked up the trash he had...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Neighbors speak out following police-involved shooting outside Cleveland nightclub
Aaron King says he heard gunfire, then police sirens and knew whatever was happening next door to his home was serious.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday. The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
Adolescent issues addressed, crises averted: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
Suspect shoots man in front of Cleveland Police officer, officer shoots suspect
An on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant was completing paperwork outside of Belinda's Night Club when he watched a 34-year-old man chase and shoot a 28-year-old man, according to police.
Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Neighbor problem: Park Drive. A Park man called police at about 10 a.m. Jan. 4 and complained that his neighbor planted pinwheels, signs and Halloween decorations along their mutual property line. The man said he believed the objects were on his neighbor’s property, but close...
Man charged for allegedly filming women in Nordstrom Rack dressing room at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged after allegedly using his cellphone to capture footage of women inside the dressing rooms at the Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park in Westlake. According to Westlake Police, the incident occurred last August when it received a report regarding a...
Thief steals firearm from unlocked car: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 9 went to the police station to report her firearm was stolen from her car the night before. She told the officer she returned home Jan. 8 at about 11 p.m. She said she forgot to lock her car doors when she went inside her apartment building. When she went to her car that morning to retrieve her firearm, she saw the glove box was open and her firearm gone. The handgun was a Christmas gift. The officer listed it as stolen.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
Man accused of recording women in dressing rooms at Westlake store
A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with voyeurism after videotaping women in clothing store dressing rooms back in Aug. 2022, according to a news release from Westlake Police Department.
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
Man would rather people not walk in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Jan. 15 about someone walking through the woods behind his property. He said he did not like that. It was noted that the caller did not own the woods. The walker did not go onto the caller’s property. Police advised the caller that there was nothing they could do to stop the walker from enjoying the woods.
