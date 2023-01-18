10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Fed Governor Lael Brainard Sees High Rates Ahead Even With Progress on Inflation
Brainard insisted that the Fed won't waiver in its commitment to taming prices that have come down some in recent months, but remain near four-decade highs. Markets are assigning a near-100% probability that the FOMC will a raise its benchmark interest rate another quarter percentage point on Feb. 1. "We...
NBC Philadelphia
Fed Governor Waller Backs Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike at Next Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he favors a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting, confirming market expectations. "Beyond that, we still have a considerable way to go toward our 2 percent inflation goal, and I expect to support continued tightening of monetary policy," he added.
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Greatest Tragedy' Would Be If Central Banks Don't Finish the Job on Inflation, Larry Summers Says
Central banks around the world have tightened monetary policy aggressively over the past year in a bid to get inflation under control. Economists are turning cautiously optimistic as recent data has suggested a slowdown in inflation, which may enable policymakers to ease their aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes. Central...
NBC Philadelphia
Existing Home Sales Fell for the 11th Consecutive Month in December, Hitting the Slowest Pace Since November 2010
Homes sales ended the year at a seasonally adjusted, annualized pace of 4.02 million units, which was 34% lower than December 2021. It is the slowest pace since November 2010, when the nation was struggling through a housing crisis. Home sales have now fallen for 11 straight months, due to...
NBC Philadelphia
The US Has Reached Its Debt Limit. What Happens If It Isn't Raised?
The U.S. government reached the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt cap limits the...
NBC Philadelphia
Yellen Says Treasury Is Taking Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default as U.S. Hits Debt Limit
The Treasury Department started taking extraordinary measures to pay federal government bills as the U.S. hit its debt limit Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen is pushing Congress to pass a bill to lift the country's $31.4 trillion debt limit, and expects the Treasury can keep paying its bills at least until June.
NBC Philadelphia
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
NBC Philadelphia
IMF's Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde Discuss the Future of Global Growth at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of growth at Davos, Switzerland, and the policies needed to stabilize the global economy.
NBC Philadelphia
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Weyerhaeuser
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Dow Inc: "I want you to hold on. ... Keep it at a 5% yield, buy some more if it goes 5.5%." Sun...
Comments / 0