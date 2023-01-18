Read full article on original website
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
thepostathens.com
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
meigsindypress.com
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
sciotopost.com
Governor DeWine Nominates Southern Ohio State Representative as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County. Baldridge...
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
meigsindypress.com
New sheriff making changes
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch has been on the job for seven weeks, and has already made some changes. The Meigs Independent Press spoke with Sheriff Fitch about his vision for the department. One of his top priorities has been to provide more transparency with the office. An example of this new transparency are daily call logs. The logs give information pertaining to the calls that the deputies handle, as well as photos of suspects arrested. More information is being released in the form of press releases, and through media outlets to keep the county informed as to what the office is doing. According to Sheriff Fitch, this is just the beginning. While Fitch was at Nelsonville Police Department serving as chief, he had a similar policy with daily call logs.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
WSAZ
Masks to be required again at some area hospitals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
