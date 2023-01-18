ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WHIZ

The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits

Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
MARIETTA, OH
meigsindypress.com

January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

New sheriff making changes

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch has been on the job for seven weeks, and has already made some changes. The Meigs Independent Press spoke with Sheriff Fitch about his vision for the department. One of his top priorities has been to provide more transparency with the office. An example of this new transparency are daily call logs. The logs give information pertaining to the calls that the deputies handle, as well as photos of suspects arrested. More information is being released in the form of press releases, and through media outlets to keep the county informed as to what the office is doing. According to Sheriff Fitch, this is just the beginning. While Fitch was at Nelsonville Police Department serving as chief, he had a similar policy with daily call logs.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Masks to be required again at some area hospitals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

