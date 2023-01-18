ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
