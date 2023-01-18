Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
NOLA.com reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Epic Video Of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, And The Golden State Warriors Presidential Visit To The White House As The 2022 NBA Champions
A video compilation of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the White House for a Presidential visit as the 2022 NBA champions has gone viral.
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they had assigned All-Star wing Khris Middleton and rookie MarJon Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
