Wyoming County, WV

Westside High students to remain out of school Wednesday due to ‘mechanical issue’

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Students of Westside High School will not be returning to Wednesday as initially anticipated in the wake of an unspecified issue.

A late-night announcement from the Wyoming County Board of Education on Tuesday has indicated that there will be no school for Westside High School on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The development was brought about due to what is being called “a mechanical issue,” though the nature of the issue itself was not specified in the announcement.

As such, it has not been confirmed whether the issue in question pertains to or has been brought about as a result of the gas leak reported Tuesday for which students and staff were forced to evacuate the school.

Upon Tuesday’s evacuation of the school, the Oceana Fire Department would later report that gas could no longer be detected in the building and that the area in which gas had been detected initially had since been ventilated.

Nonetheless, the Wyoming County Board of Education reached out to families and students following Tuesday’s dismissal to announce that all after school activities for Westside High School had been canceled. The cancellation entailed all activity practices as well as after school tutoring and learning enrichment.

No indication had been provided at the time of writing as to whether students at Westside will return to school on Thursday, January 19.

