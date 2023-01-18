Read full article on original website
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Dillon Brooks blocks Darius Garland's last-second shot, Grizzlies tie franchise record win streak
Back and forth they went. Desmond Bane was knocking down 3-pointers and Ja Morant was slashing his way to the rim, but the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't quite shake loose early in the fourth quarter while Darius Garland made 3-pointers and dropping off assists to Evan Mobley for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It came down...
FOX Sports
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
FOX Sports
Monmouth plays No. 18 Charleston (SC) on 6-game home skid
Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-1, 7-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-17, 0-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -21.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to break its six-game home slide with a victory over No. 18 Charleston (SC). The Hawks are...
FOX Sports
Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
FOX Sports
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
Thunder vs. Pacers takeaways: Luguentz Dort, OKC beat Indiana to extend win streak
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the ball between his legs. Making a move to the rim, he knocked the Indiana defender to the floor and was immediately bottled by the help defender. SGA had many things he could do at the moment, shoot, drive by for a slam but the Thunder guard passed to Luguentz...
FOX Sports
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 22-point performance
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Oral Roberts' 92-69 win against the North Dakota State Bison. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-6 at home....
FOX Sports
Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
