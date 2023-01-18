ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Monmouth plays No. 18 Charleston (SC) on 6-game home skid

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-1, 7-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-17, 0-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -21.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to break its six-game home slide with a victory over No. 18 Charleston (SC). The Hawks are...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
FOX Sports

Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game

Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 22-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Oral Roberts' 92-69 win against the North Dakota State Bison. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-6 at home....
TULSA, OK
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR

