Public Design Installation “Geo” Immerses Downtown in Color and Light

“Geo,” the Downtown Alliance’s newest public art installation, is coming to the plaza in front of 140 Broadway, where it will offer Lower Manhattan pedestrians an immersive experience in a full-spectrum world of color and light. Created by design studio Hou de Sousa, the 30-by-10-foot dome is filled with brightly colored corridors made of rope intended to echo the towering urban landscape.
A Venn Diagram of Donut and Bagel Shops in Lower Manhattan

Donuts. Bagels. Two round breakfast foods, both alike in dignity, yet distinct in flavor palate. Sometimes, you want the sweet kiss of a fried ring of dough. Other times, you crave a savory bread vehicle with your schmear of choice. Now and again, you want both. To satisfy all your...
ICYMI: Our Tour of Opening Day at the New Whole Foods

In case you missed it: Lower Manhattan’s first Whole Foods is now open at One Wall Street, and to celebrate, we took a tour of all it has to offer. Check out our reel below, in which we explore everything from aesthetically-pleasing energy drinks to fresh cuts of meat at the butcher counter.
