Coach Chauncey Billups attended a pep rally at his old school on Tuesday prior to the meeting in Denver between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Nuggets. George Washington High School named their basketball court in his honor during the event. "I have some great memories obviously there," Billups said afterwards. "It's where it all started. It's where I decided that I was going to take this basketball thing very, very serious and see where it took me. It was fun to go back over there - see the court, see it named after me, the logo on the...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO