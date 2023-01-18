Read full article on original website
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face
Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Albany Herald
Celtics outlast Warriors in OT for eighth straight win
Jayson Tatum had a game-high 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime Thursday night in a matchup of teams that met in last year's NBA Finals. Al Horford added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which...
CBS Sports
Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven computer model
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 20-25 overall and 11-11 at home, while Memphis is 31-13 overall and 11-10 on the road. This will be the first meeting of the season for these two teams, but the Grizzlies won three of four last season and they split those four head-to-head matchups against the spread.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Albany Herald
D'Angelo Russell leads Wolves' comeback win over Raptors
D'Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 18-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Thursday in Minneapolis. Minnesota closed the game on an 18-4 run and completed the comeback when Russell converted two foul shots...
Albany Herald
Red Wings down Golden Knights to snap losing streak
Ville Husso made 33 saves for his first victory in six career starts against Vegas and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. It was the 15th victory of the season for Husso, who...
George Washington High School names court after Chauncey Billups
Coach Chauncey Billups attended a pep rally at his old school on Tuesday prior to the meeting in Denver between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Nuggets. George Washington High School named their basketball court in his honor during the event. "I have some great memories obviously there," Billups said afterwards. "It's where it all started. It's where I decided that I was going to take this basketball thing very, very serious and see where it took me. It was fun to go back over there - see the court, see it named after me, the logo on the...
Albany Herald
Suns build big lead, hold off skidding Nets
Mikal Bridges recorded 28 points and nine assists and Deandre Ayton had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns notch a 117-112 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Cameron Johnson contributed 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench in his first game for...
Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school
DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
bvmsports.com
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn new badge: “Like watching Stockton and Malone”
Breaking News Denver Nuggets | Denver metro area school closures for Jan. 19, 2023 Sports NBA Denver NuggetsNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Denver Nuggets | Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn new badge: “Like watching Stockton and Malone” Share this: Click to share on Facebook…
Albany Herald
Weary Warriors head to Cleveland after OT loss
Two teams with serious lineup uncertainties go head to head Friday night when the Golden State Warriors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors are coming off a 121-118 overtime loss at Boston on Thursday night and now must endure the second half of a back-to-back at the end of an eight-day, five-game trip.
Albany Herald
Kraken top Devils in OT, grab share of Pacific lead
Andre Burakovsky scored at 1:10 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist and Brandon Tanev also scored for Seattle, which moved into a tie with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division. Kraken goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves.
Albany Herald
Blackhawks end 26-year regular-season losing streak in Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews had one goal and one assist to lift the Chicago Blackhawks past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night, ending one of the oldest losing streaks in professional hockey. The Blackhawks' last regular-season win in Philadelphia came all the way back on Nov, 9, 1996, with the...
Albany Herald
Avs, Oilers, Rangers add two All-Stars in fan voting
The Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers are the only three teams sending three players to the NHL All-Star Game, as those three clubs each had two players added to the roster when the results of fan voting were revealed Thursday. Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon were...
