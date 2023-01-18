Read full article on original website
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face
Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Markkanen returns, scores 34 in Jazz romp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time all season, the Utah Jazz never trailed and blew past the L.A. Clippers Wednesday night, 126-103. Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a […]
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn new badge: “Like watching Stockton and Malone”
Breaking News Denver Nuggets | Denver metro area school closures for Jan. 19, 2023 Sports NBA Denver NuggetsNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Denver Nuggets | Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn new badge: “Like watching Stockton and Malone” Share this: Click to share on Facebook…
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
Rudy Gobert (groin) out for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Denver on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time with Gobert sidelined.
How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Denver is getting right back to it as they host Minnesota at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Ball Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Minnesota will really light up the scoreboard.
Transfer portal breakdown: The 12 best commitments this week
The transfer portal “season” has been in full swing since a 45-day window to enter opened December 5. That open-window period ended Wednesday, but while players no longer can enter (unless they are a grad student), they are exiting. To that end, here are the 12 best transfer commitments in a busy week.
