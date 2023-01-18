Read full article on original website
boxrox.com
How to Build More Muscle, Strength and Better Pecs with the Z Press
This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Lifting weights to failure can help build muscle fast but strength coaches say it's not recommended for everyone
Lifting weights to failure is an effective strength training technique for advanced lifters but may be dangerous for beginners.
Good News Network
Breakthrough Obesity Treatment in Early Research Can Target Bad Fat Anywhere in the Body
Folks struggling with obesity might wonder that with all the medical miracles modern technology has produced, how come there isn’t a more sure-fire way to get rid of excess body fat?. Well now, researchers at Columbia University have found that a positively charged nanomaterial called P-G3 interacts with negatively...
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
15-minute and this bodyweight low-impact workout to build thigh and glute muscles
No equipment? No problem! This fast home workout will help you strengthen your lower body
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
CNET
Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet
Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission
Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
10 Room Sharing Tips for Baby and a Big Kid
Many of us have had the situation where a baby and older child shared a room. While it seems like a really difficult scenario, the truth is that it is a common issue and there are many ways that toddler and baby sharing a room or older child and baby sharing a room can work and be a blessing. Here are some real world advice to handle room sharing problems.
denver7.com
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
MedicalXpress
What are eye floaters?
Spots, flashes of light or darkness on any side of your vision could be a sign of eye floaters. Most often noticeable when looking at a plain, bright background, such as a blue sky or a white wall, eye floaters are a symptom of age, according to Dr. Amir Khan, a Mayo Clinic ophthalmologist. And they can lead to a sight-threatening condition that requires immediate attention.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
22 Games and Activities with Rocks
We have gathered the best rock games, rock activities, and rock crafts. These rock games, crafts, and activities are great for kids of all ages like: toddlers, preschoolers, and even kindergarten aged kids. Whether you’re in the classroom or at home, your kids will love these rock activities. Rock...
beingpatient.com
How ‘Exercise Snacks’ Could Feed the Brain and Prevent Dementia
Research shows that cardiovascular exercise, even in small amounts, has a beneficial impact on brain health — and staying active in older age could help you cut the risk of developing cognitive impairment or dementia. Could getting serious about exercise really have a substantial impact on cognition as we...
Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise
Eating almonds every day changes people’s metabolism. The post Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
Coffin-Siris syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Coffin-Siris syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple bodily systems. Individuals with this syndrome typically have distinctive facial features and may experience developmental delays. Other symptoms may include feeding difficulties, skeletal differences, and issues with vision and hearing. Healthcare professionals sometimes refer to Coffin-Siris syndrome as dwarfism-onychodysplasia, fifth...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Make Coffee Can Drums
Here are some drums kids can make using a few items you may already have around the house! Kids of all ages will love to learn how to make a drum! It’s fun, easy, budget-friendly, and a great way to explore music and pretend play. Drums Kids Can Make.
New electric bowl, spoon designed to make food taste saltier
Talk about a super bowl. Scientists at Kirin Holdings Company and the Meiji University in Japan have developed an electric spoon and bowl said to use weak electrical stimulation to enhance the salty taste of low-sodium foods. The “Electric Salt” devices, slated to launch in Japan this year, will increase the salt taste by 1.5 times without raising blood pressure, according to the creators. Startled by the average daily salt intake in Japan, the researchers began studying the issue in 2019 — even conducting a survey last year of 120 men and women between the ages of 30 and 69 who want to...
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
