Talk about a super bowl. Scientists at Kirin Holdings Company and the Meiji University in Japan have developed an electric spoon and bowl said to use weak electrical stimulation to enhance the salty taste of low-sodium foods. The “Electric Salt” devices, slated to launch in Japan this year, will increase the salt taste by 1.5 times without raising blood pressure, according to the creators. Startled by the average daily salt intake in Japan, the researchers began studying the issue in 2019 — even conducting a survey last year of 120 men and women between the ages of 30 and 69 who want to...

2 DAYS AGO