Inside College Basketball: LMU Upsets #6 Gonzaga in The Kennel!
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts break down the exciting victory from Loyola Marymount over #6 Gonzaga, snapping their seventy-six-game home win streak, the eighth longest in NCAA history.
Loyola Marymount Shocks Gonzaga In College Hoops, Ends Zags’ 76-Game Home Court Streak
There are upsets in men’s college basketball. And then there are UPSETS. Loyola Marymount pulled off a monumental UPSET tonight against Gonzaga, the latter practically unbeatable on its home court in Spokane, Washington. The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Zags 68-67, marking its first victory in Spokane in 32 years. Guard Cam Shelton hit an off-balance layup off the backboard for the winning shot. It snapped a 76-game win streak for Gonzaga on its home court. LMU is now 14-7, while Gonzaga falls to 16-4, Here’s the winning shot in the final seconds. More from DeadlineGonzaga, The No. 1 Seed In Men's NCAA Basketball, Loses To Arkansas, 74-68Emotional Dick Vitale, Battling Cancer At 82, Returns To Call College Basketball Game For ESPN; Thought He'd Never Be Courtside AgainBaylor's NCAA Championship Game Rout Scores 16.9M Viewers For CBS, Down From 2019Best of DeadlineBAFTA Best Film Award Winners Since 1990 - A Photo GalleryWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery
KREM
Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night as the Zags look to stay unbeaten in West Coast Conference play. The Zags are now up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and have won 11 games in a row. Gonzaga is now 16-3 on the season.
North Idaho College has three new leadership team members
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
inlander.com
Carmen Jane is moving to Los Angeles for pop career advancement... not because she wants to leave Spokane
There's no one else like Carmen Jane in the Spokane music scene. And by the end of the month, there will simply be no one. While local music lovers might know singer-songwriter Cami Bradley from her finalist run on America's Got Talent in 2013 or the indie folk music she made as one half of The Sweeplings, her pop alter-ego is an entirely different beast. It's pop music that's closest to something like Billie Eilish: dark, melodic, moody, musically complex. It's the sort of sound that very much sticks out from the rest of what's going on around town.
inlander.com
Remembering the legacy of the late chef Rod Jessick, who helped transform the Coeur d'Alene Resort into a top dining destination
If you've ever enjoyed a Gooey dessert at Dockside, the melt-in-your-mouth orange rolls at Beverly's, or one of the extravagant events put on year-round at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you've experienced the legacy of longtime chef Rodney Walter Jessick. Although Chef Rod, as he was known, retired in 2021 as...
KXLY
Mild with sun and clouds today – Mark
There will be patchy morning fog, then just clouds and mild today. The patchy freezing fog will continue early Friday morning, then we’ll have more cloud cover. Mountain snow for Saturday and a few flurries for Saturday night in the valley are possible. It’ll be cooler and dry with low 30’s and mostly cloudy conditions into next week.
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
Construction crews making great progress on downtown Spokane stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — The downtown stadium on Boone is starting to take shape, despite dealing with cold weather and supply chain issues. The construction manager says there are new additions being built on site right now, from concrete floors to steel structures. “Right now we don’t see any procurement issues coming our way. We worked hard with partners pouring concrete...
inlander.com
I Saw You
SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
Missing 12-year-old girl from Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office announced that 12-year-old Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel has been found and safe. She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Spokane Catholic School on Fire
SPOKANE - A man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to lighting the St. Charles Catholic School on fire in 2021, causing nearly $5 million in damage. Rio A. Mirabal told the courtroom on Tuesday that he was not in the right...
