Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
The Guardian view on Scotland’s gender reform bill: understand more, condemn less
The provision of identity lies at the heart of a modern state. But a person’s sense of who they are is not as fixed as it once was. UK law has yet to catch up with the idea that people can identify in many ways. It’s easier, perhaps, to continue with the status quo. Often reforms fail because legitimate concerns cannot be assuaged or they do not attract the support of the public. Reactionary politicians can also successfully exploit fears about change. All these reasons, and more, lie behind the repeated failure by the Westminster government to update the 2004 Gender Recognition Act (GRA), the law that enables transgender people in Britain to have their acquired gender recognised.
Stormont parties urge NI Secretary to help enact organ donation law
The five largest parties at Stormont have written to the Northern Ireland Secretary urging him to intervene to process a new organ donation law.The opt-out system was passed by MLAs at Stormont last year but the enacting of the legislation has been delayed due to the political stalemate.It was to be named Daithi’s Law after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, from Belfast, who is on the organ transplant waiting list and whose family have campaigned for the new legislation.*STATEMENT* We have formally written to the Secretary of State @chhcalling requesting an urgent meeting to discuss #DáithísLaw. 📸 @MalMccann pic.twitter.com/nvoesD6ijT— Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) January...
Anti-strike bill: Michael Gove says legislation is to ensure 'minimum service level'
Michael Gove says the “anti-strike bill” is intended to ensure a “minimum service level” within the NHS during industrial action.The Conservative MP said he does “not approve” of coordinated strikes by ambulance workers and nursing staff on 6 February.He did add that he is “conscious” that they take steps to facilitate the most urgent cases during strikes.However, he says legislation is needed to give people “peace of mind that there will always be an NHS there for them.”Gove then hit out at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for their opposition of the bill.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
Blocking Scotland’s gender bill is no anti-woke crusade. But it’s not a democratic outrage either | Martin Kettle
Some may suspect Rishi Sunak of trying to start a culture war, but there is a real legislative problem here, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution
As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity
Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
Lee Anderson reported to Commons authorities after using staff to make food bank point
Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been accused by Labour of “harassing” his own staff member and using her as a political football in a row over food bank use.The Tory MP has repeatedly attracted controversy on the subject after he claimed that poor people only food banks them because “cannot budget”.Mr Anderson shared a photo of a office staff member called Katy to make his point – saying she earned less than £30,000 and did not need to use a food bank. “Katy makes my point really well.”But Labour MP Dawn Butler said the tweet was “a form bullying and...
‘People don’t want to spend money on law breakers’: staff shortages send New Zealand’s prisons to crisis point
Confined to cells for 23 hours a day; unable to see family face-to-face; problems accessing lawyers – New Zealand’s prisoners are becoming “excessively disconnected and isolated” because prison staffing shortages have hit crisis point, says the Human Rights Commission, lawyers and those working with prisoners. As...
Government owes ‘moral responsibility’ to infected blood victims, inquiry told
The Government has said interim compensation payments of about £400 million show it accepts its “moral responsibility” to help victims of the contaminated blood scandal, an inquiry has heard.Eleanor Grey KC, for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), delivered a closing statement to the Infected Blood Inquiry on Wednesday afternoon.She hailed the “important and salutary” work of the inquiry and said it has “given a powerful voice” to patients harmed by contaminated blood treatments and to their loved ones.In 2017, then-prime minister Theresa May ordered the public inquiry into what she called an “appalling tragedy which should simply...
U.K. government to veto Scotland’s gender self-recognition law
LONDON — The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh. Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said he would...
Westminster has dragged trans people into its attack on Scotland’s powers
This week the UK government has made an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act to veto the gender recognition reforms passed by the Scottish parliament. Tuesday’s announcement by the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, is harmful to trans people, who have waited long enough for improvements to the gender recognition process as – contrary to some claims being made – this legislation has been long proposed, consulted on and debated.
Brownfield sites to be revived for housing with £60m funding injection
Around 5,800 new homes are to be built on brownfield sites regenerated with the help of £60 million in Government funding.Councils across England are able to bid for a share of the pot to revive disused urban areas and make room for new dwellings, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced on Wednesday.The money – which is the second tranche from the £180 million Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 – will go towards building thousands of new homes by March 2027 and could create about 18,000 jobs in the housing and construction sector.We must prioritise brownfield land...
