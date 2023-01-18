ADNA — The journey doesn’t matter in basketball, only the destination. The Adna girl’s basketball team didn’t have its best night on defense early, its workhorse down low was kept quiet, and the Pirates’ attempt to seal the game away late went a bit haywire. But getting into the back end of January, the only stat that truly matters is the 51-47 final score in their favor over Rainier on Thursday.

RAINIER, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO