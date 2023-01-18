Read full article on original website
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today vs PSG? Latest update on CR7 lineup status for Riyadh Season Cup
More than a month since his last match, Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to return to action on Thursday. The Portugal star sealed a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 following a falling out with Manchester United. Ronaldo's first match in the country, however, won't be for his...
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Arsenal vs Man United prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League Sunday clash
Manchester United had this match circled on their calendar for weeks, knowing they would be facing the league leaders on the road with a chance to pull themselves into the title race. It all seemed destined for a top-drawer clash, until the final hurdle, and they slipped. Now, the Red...
Former Man United star looks unrecognisable as he has pint with a fan in a Manchester pub... but can you guess who the Old Trafford legend is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former stars after they were pictured posing for a photo in a pub. The ex-United player had spent 11 years at Old Trafford during his career, before returning to the club to spend 13 years on the coaching staff.
Ten Hag: Man United to blame for late Crystal Palace equaliser
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned his side's failure to get a second goal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Lionel Messi's new club in 2023? Latest transfer news involving Inter Miami, Al Hilal, Barcelona and PSG
Lionel Messi's contract situation has been a major talking point through the 2022/23 season, as his status at PSG will be up in the air come the summer. Messi's PSG contract was originally reported as a three-year contract, but in actuality it's a two-year deal with an option for a third year. So while Messi can trigger a third year of his contract at PSG, it seems more likely that he'll sign a new deal for 2023 and beyond, either at PSG or somewhere else.
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Tottenham Hotspur square off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening with their top-four hopes having hit the rocks in recent times but manager Antonio Conte is adamant they’ve got the mentality to turn things round.Spurs were blitzed 2-0 in the north London derby by Arsenal at the weekend, as the current gulf in class between the sides became apparent, and they now lie five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - who also have a game in hand. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!The Arsenal loss prompted plenty of introspection and sparked the latest set of...
Where is Ceuta? Explaining why Barcelona are in Africa to play a Copa del Rey match
Barcelona will take on AD Ceuta FC in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, but it's not just your run-of-the-mill knockout match. Slotted in as the away team against the lower division opponent, Barcelona will be facing a lengthy journey south to compete for a berth in the quarterfinals.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Olise stoppage time stunner ends winning run
Manchester United’s winning streak came to an end at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Crystal Palace picked up a late free kick to spoil the party after trailing 1-0 for nearly the whole second half. It’s the first result to really go against United since the loss to Aston Villa, and delivered some bad vibes ahead of a big, big game at the weekend.
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors lead through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.
